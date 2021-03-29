Reyes-Burrier recognized for entry in Lotte companywide essay contest

Tes Reyes-Burrier, director of food and beverage at the Lotte Hotel Guam, recently was recognized for writing an essay as part of a Lotte companywide contest, the hotel stated in a press release. The essay, "At Your Service Spotlight During Pandemic - Customer Service at its Best," won third place in the competition.

Reyes-Burrier received a copy of the 2020 Lotte Customer Service Book signed by the CEO of Lotte Hotels & Resorts, David Hyun Sik Kim, with a personal note.

Reyes-Burrier wrote about the experiences of running a food and beverage operation during the COVID-19 pandemic and at the same time maintaining the quality of food and service three times a day while following official guidelines to ensure the health and safety of guests and employees.

Lotte Hotel Guam was one of the hotels that provided lodging to the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, which docked in Guam on March 27, 2020, with a reported 23 individuals infected with COVID-19.