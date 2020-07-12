A draft request for proposals for a commissary at the Department of Corrections awaits approval by the General Services Agency, according to DOC spokesperson Maj. Antone Aguon.

He said the draft RFP is currently under review.

“We did our scope of work and drafted the RFP. Once they fine-tune it, then they will put it out for organizations to submit their proposal,” said Aguon.

In February, Sen. Jose Terlaje’s Bill 182-35 became Public Law 35-63, paving the way for a prison commissary to be set up for inmates to purchase personal items not supplied by DOC during their incarceration.

“The whole intent is to discontinue the incoming portion of our operation. We are hoping by establishing a commissary the inmates can purchase there instead of family members going out and buying it and dropping it off,” he said. “It will also help decrease the possibility of contraband and minimize the number of people coming into the facilities.”

Aguon said some of the options for the proposed commissary include having either an on-site or delivery service at both the Hagåtña and Mangilao DOC facilities. Further details proposed cannot yet be disclosed until the RFP is finalized.

However, according to the law, the director of DOC may operate or contract a person to operate the commissary.

DOC is authorized to enter into a contract for a lease of up to 300 square feet. Funds collected from the lease of the property shall be subject to an annual audit by the Office of Public Accountability.

The law also creates the Corrections Commissary Fund. The DOC director may use up to 50% of the net proceeds from the fund to develop and enhance inmate welfare, with the other 50% to be used at the director's discretion.

“It would not cost the government any money. The entire process and setup will be the responsibility of the vendor,” he said.

Aguon said it’s been five years since the prison had a commissary on site.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a corrections officer testing positive for the novel coronavirus in June, the prison is not allowing visitors to drop off items to inmates.

“We do provide basic personal hygiene (supplies),” Aguon said.