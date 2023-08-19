A live coconut rhinoceros beetle was found last week during a routine search at the island's commercial port.

The Guam Invasive Species Detector Dog Team spotted the beetle Aug. 9 at the Jose D. Leon Guerrero Commercial Port, the Research Corporation of the University of Guam said in a press release.

"The invasive beetle was detected on a heavy equipment vehicle while conducting routine search operations of exports," the release stated. "The heavy equipment vehicle was destined for Majuro, Republic of the Marshall Islands, where (the coconut rhinoceros beetle) is not present."

Upon the discovery of the beetle, it was taken to the Guam Department of Agriculture entomologist for confirmation and final disposition. Port Authority of Guam officials were notified and secondary inspections were conducted on the vehicle.

Invasive species

The coconut rhinoceros beetle was first detected in Guam in 2007 after it had steadily spread across several Pacific islands, including Palau, Samoa, Fiji and Oahu, and more recently Rota in 2017 and Kauai in 2023. Since the beetle was detected in Guam, it has "eluded" eradication efforts.

"This is a significant event that validates all the investment this team and our collaborators have devoted over the past two years developing this project," Glenn Dulla, a principal investigator with the local agriculture agency's Biosecurity Division, stated in the release. "The dog teams act as the last line of defense to prevent the spread of the invasive species throughout the region."

The Guam Invasive Species Detector Dog Team is a pilot project funded by the U.S. Department of the Interior Office of Insular Affairs, managed by the Research Corporation of the University of Guam and located in the Guam Department of Agriculture Biosecurity Division.

The team's goal is to "prevent movement of invertebrate invasive species such as (the coconut rhinoceros beetle) and little fire ant" between Guam and other islands.