Rick Nauta's journey to Palau and the connections he's making in life

It was 2018 when long-time Guam radio personality Rick Nauta returned to the Republic of Palau, which he'd first visited more than 20 years before.

"The first time was in 1997 and I immediately fell in love with the place," he said. "It's amazing."

Dressed in charcoal gray shorts, a white button down short-sleeve shirt with pink flowers, and zories, he folded his long legs and relaxed into a chair on the back patio of Palau Central Hotel, located in Koror.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

In his hand was a smart phone, which he was using to post on Instagram the special of the day for the hotel's restaurant Canoe House: sweet and sour pork meatballs, with garlic veggie rice, and Asian bean salad. (It was delicious by the way.)

He looked at home in Palau - a typical island boy. While his vocation and location may have changed, his personality certainly hadn't. He was still the easy-going Rick Nauta, throwing a head nod when someone he knew passed by, whether it was a colleague, a hotel guest he'd made quick friends with, or restaurant regular he'd come to know.

For decades, his was the deep voice and quick wit behind the microphone. He rode the radio waves into Guam's homes and cars, taking callers' song requests and playing the hits of the day. He eventually left Hit Radio 100 and MOYCOM to talk story on the morning radio talk show on K57. That too, would come to an end.

"I first came here in 2018 after I was let go from my very last radio gig in my life," he said so nonchalantly I almost missed it. "I figured it's time to move on."

He didn't make this more permanent trip alone. His wife, Rita Pangelinan Nauta, made the shift with him. Her name would be familiar to many Guamanians. She is the managing director of Guampedia, the online resource that hosts articles on Guam's history and historical figures, as well as the culture. They rent a beautiful chalet, as Rick calls it, in Ngermid with a view of Neco Bay. Rita travels between Guam and Palau for work - and it's a lifestyle that seems to be working for them.

"I know numbers, I know budgets, I can read a financial report," he said. Those are skills critical to his current role as food and beverage regional manager for three establishments: Canoe House Restaurant, Elilai Seaside Dining Restaurant, and the Palau Carolines Resort.

"Mr. Kurt Moylan taught me well. He showed me how to do it. So after working with him for 13 years, it was time for the next generation that I had brought along to take over," he said.

"I told Ronnie and John and all of my friends over there that I did not take over the radio station so that I could be their boss forever. I passed on my skills and let them do it. I've gotta do something for myself."

'Still connecting'

About the change of scenery and this new chapter in their lives, Rick said: "My wife likes to say, 'When we cease journeying, we stop connecting.' And we're still connecting."

Certainly, the relationships he's made along life's journey helped make the transition easier.

"I've had Palauan friends since George Washington High School and University of Guam," he said. "There's a big connection between Palauans and the Marianas. So many of them were raised in Saipan and Guam, and so many went to get their degrees in Guam."

What didn't help anybody, was COVID-19.

"I was training … in March 2020 to be the (general manager) of Elilai. It's two weeks into the one-month training and they decided they were going to close Palau because of COVID and I had 24 hours to get all my stuff and get on the last flight out. And that was the last time any plane flew in or out of Palau for the next two years," he said.

"I jokingly called Rita and said, 'Hey do you want me to be on the next flight, or should I just stay?' She was like you better get on that flight," Rick recalled with a chuckle. He added there was no way he could have been away from his family. He had been looking forward to his son's graduation from high school in 2020. There was no way he was going to miss that, he said.

He was able to return to Palau last year when Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr. reopened the borders. Like many other communities, large and small, around the world, the pandemic took its toll. With no tourists and many businesses shut down, it was primarily government money and aid from the U.S. and other nations that was keeping the economy moving, however sluggish.

"Every business had to make a choice. And the owners of this business decided they were going to stay open and take a big hit financially but they're going to keep all of the employees, they're going to do their best …to stay open," he said.

Five or six different companies are involved with the ownerships of the establishments he helps run. Two of those with interests in the businesses, whom he and Rita call friends, are Jeff Barabe and Kassi Berg.

"They're old friends of ours but they're also business people," he said, adding his gratitude to be able to work with friends while enjoying the culture and scenery of Palau.

Sustainability matters

Rick couldn't say how long he would remain in Palau, saying he'd like to stay for as long as he can.

"For now, I've signed a contract, a two-year contract," he said. "And I've already completed my first year."

Nauta, like other foreign nationals in Palau, is considered a migrant worker and the contract is part or what allows him to get a work permit. What happens after the contract is completed, he doesn't know for sure, but he's also not worrying about it. He's focused on his work today and living each day to the fullest.

"I feel like I'm doing important work," he said. "I like being useful and doing meaningful work with friends, and facing the unique challenges of a place so far away from a lot of the resources."

Smaller than Guam and further from U.S. mainland producers, he noted that a delay of a day or two in the U.S. mainland translates to no shipment for 10 days to three weeks in Palau.

"Like last night, for example, we just got produce for the first time in like three weeks. Almost a month because stuff, a ship gets delayed, and sometimes our shipment doesn't make it on to the boat and we've got to wait again. But there's really nothing we can do about that," he said.

As the guy who helps oversee food and beverages, he said sustainable farming and local sourcing is important and "is really on the minds of a lot of people."

"And local sourcing of fish is important so farmers are important, fishermen are important," he said.

'Not here making a million dollars'

Rick said anyone looking for their own change in lifestyle needs to be thinking of things that matter more than money if they're considering Palau.

"Don't come here and try to be rich. Come here and try to be," he said, emphasizing the idea that life is to be lived to the fullest.

"I'm not here making a million dollars, but I feel like what I'm doing is more important than making money. Of course I need to make money – I have a mortgage, I need to pay rent on my beautiful chalet. … Come here to enjoy."

Among the things he's enjoyed most about Palau is hearing the birds sing.

"You don't realize until you hear it, how much you miss it as an islander. Even in Guam the cackle of the chickens, dude, those are very pretty. And the finches that are in the daog trees those are so very beautiful to hear. But I don't hear the different birds of the jungle," he said. "And here, they're here and you get to hear them. I think if the older people from Guam came here, they would really just be blown away by the birdsong and would be taken back because that's what I was told, it's like Guam back in the '70s."

Moreover, he's been able to do things that connect him with island life.

"I've been fishing a lot now on a boat and go to the rock islands every time that I can. I wear shorts to work everyday. And my friends group is larger and larger and larger, so it's harder and harder to leave here," he said.

'We make connections'

He's enjoy learning about, and seeing first hand, Palau's culture. He recalled meeting Ibedul Yutaka Gibbons years ago.

"I personally met Ibedul before and gave him some of the finadene berenghenas, the eggplant finadene, as a gift. And we got along well," Rick said. He and Rita had also run into Ibedul in the Philippines.

"To know him and to know of his passing and hear the story of how he became the Ibedul, and then … watching it live, the ceremony and the process, the controversy, these things are so exciting to me," he added. He described himself as a "complete and utter fan of independent Palau."

"I appreciate watching the the democratic elected leadership work with the traditional leadership and the women's groups that advise on all those things. It's really good to see their culture at work," he said.

"Palau is what we hope to be," he said. Guam is a U.S. territory and there's been a desire among many CHamorus to become an independent nation.

Being an independent country isn't always easy, especially when you're small with a small economy. Palau, like similarly sized nations, is highly dependent on things that are primarily out of their control, like tourism, which leaves them reliant on foreign aid.

Rick doesn't dispute that reality. Rather he points out: "The foreign aid is not just the U.S. it's Taiwanese, it's Australian, it's the Chinese," he said. "It's all about making friends, and that's what we as Micronesians do.

"We travel. We make connections, and we bring what we have discovered and found out back home," he said. "That's the ultimate compliment to your home, it is to come back to it with your life experiences … and knowledge and improve your home with these new and different things. And it's not necessarily better, it's just new and different, and we all have to evolve in this way as people."