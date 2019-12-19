Mixed martial arts fighter Ricky Mike Camp, 27, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to the charges handed down in an indictment against him in the Superior Court of Guam.

Camp was indicted on charges of importation of a Schedule II controlled substance as a first-degree felony, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver as a first-degree felony and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

He waived his rights to a speedy trial and is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 9 before Judge Anita Sukola.

Camp was arrested after U.S. Postal Service and Customs authorities detected drugs in a parcel that came from Las Vegas.

On Nov. 18, Guam Customs K-9 officers used a drug-detector dog to sniff out the suspicious package.

Officers opened the package and discovered that it contained approximately 2,282 grams, or approximately 5 pounds, of methamphetamine, court documents state.

Camp has since been released from prison and ordered to have no contact and stay away from the Postal Service offices and Justin William Navarro, who was named in court documents.