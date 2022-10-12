A detective testified in Nicolas Moore's shooting trial "there's a possibility" a bullet ricocheted before hitting the victim in the case.

Guam Police Department Detective Eric Mondia was called Tuesday morning in the Superior Court of Guam as a witness to testify about the investigation into Moore's and co-defendant Eric Salone's involvement in a drive-by shooting alleged to have occurred in October 2020 in Agana Heights.

Mondia first explained to Assistant Attorney General Sean Brown that Moore had known the victim, Brian Mendiola, for about a month before the shooting because Moore had bought "clothes, a dryer and some golf clubs" from him.

After the shooting, another victim, Curtis Garrido, identified Moore as the driver the night the shooting occurred and said another man, later identified as Salone, sat in the passenger seat, Mondia testified.

Moore's attorney David Lujan then questioned Mondia on his knowledge of the shooting, arguing to jurors that it was possible Salone was the only one to fire a weapon.

"He saw Nick Moore driving the pickup with both hands on the steering wheel, isn't that correct?" Lujan asked about the statement of one of the men present the night of the shooting.

"That was his statement," Mondia replied, before adding that Garrido said there was only one shooter, but he jumped into the bushes as the shooting was happening.

Lujan further asked Mondia about Salone's statement that he fired a .45-caliber semi-automatic pistol toward the ground, but Mendiola had a .38-caliber bullet fragment lodged in his right knee.

"What you've learned is that the bullet that was extracted was .38 ... a fragment of a .38?" Lujan asked.

"That's correct," Mondia replied.

"In other words, that bullet touched something solid before it continued traveling to Mr. Mendiola's right leg?" Lujan asked. Mondia replied that it was a possibility, but he could not say for certain.

Despite Mondia's answer, Lujan asked again if the bullet could have ricocheted.

"That fragmented .38-caliber bullet is most likely is a result of a ricochet, isn't that true?" Lujan asked.

"I can't attest to that. I wasn't briefed (as to) that, so I can't say," Mondia said.

Moore faces charges of terrorizing, aggravated assault and illegal weapons possession in the shooting trial.

Mendiola and Garrido are two of three men issued material witness warrants as the prosecution plans to call them to testify against Moore, but has not been able to locate the witnesses.