Ride the Ducks sightseeing tour to reopen after 2-year closure as GVB expects tourism rebound

A quirky duck-looking ride to see Guam's major attractions and into the ocean will resume operations in April, after two years of a pandemic-induced closure.

Ride the Ducks Guam land and sea sightseeing tours shut down in March 2020 and have not reopened since because of the COVID-19 pandemic that discouraged tourists from traveling to Guam and other destinations.

On April 9, Ride the Ducks will resume operations, according to Tae Oh, the sales and marketing director for The Baldyga Group, which operates the Ride the Ducks tour.

"We want to invite everyone to try this fun and exciting ride," Oh told The Guam Daily Post on Friday, adding that reservations can be made via www.BestGuamTours.com or by calling 671-646-8000.

There's a special reopening rate of $39 for adult customers for the month of April only, Oh said. The regular rate is $55.

"Quack is back," the company said in its social media, promoting the amphibious ride as something that "drives like a bus and then drives right into the ocean and floats."

That's just in time for the expected return of tourists from South Korea, Japan and other markets in April, as pandemic restrictions are lifted.

Recently, Fish Eye Marine Park's underwater observatory, a major tourist attraction in Guam, also reopened.

Other major attractions have been on limited hours or days of operation, waiting for tourists to return in considerable volume.

The Guam Visitors Bureau announced Thursday that airlines out of South Korea are planning to add 3,000 more seats in April to Guam flights for eligible travelers from the country.

This was prompted by the Korean government's recent announcement that its mandatory quarantine will be lifted by March 21 for returning travelers who were fully vaccinated in Korea.

This means most fully vaccinated Koreans who visit Guam, for example, don't have to be quarantined when they return home from vacation.

"We’re excited for the return of travelers and we thank the airlines flying from South Korea for their continued partnership," GVB President Carl T.C. Gutierrez said in a statement.

Gutierrez said it's been a long journey, but Guam is "ready to welcome our visitors back to Destination Guam with our warm hospitality and Håfa Adai spirit."

Here are some of the airlines adding or resuming flights to Guam in April, according to GVB,

From Incheon:

• Korean Air plans to expand flights from its current twice-weekly schedule to four times a week by April 20.

• T’way plans to resume twice-a-week service starting April 23.

• Jin Air announced it will continue to service direct flights to Guam twice a week.

From Busan:

• Jin Air will start twice-weekly service on April 16 from Korea’s southern city, Busan.

• Air Busan will start service April 30.

GVB said the updated schedule will bring the total seat capacity for April to 6,500 seats, which is 3,000 more seats than those available in March 2022. The total seat capacity for March is 3,400.

"More flights are anticipated going into the summer season. In May, Air Seoul and Jeju Air are considering resuming direct services to Guam," GVB said in the release.

Tourism officials earlier forecast more travel from Japan and other markets starting in the period from April to June.

Guam went from having a record-breaking 1.6 million arrivals in fiscal 2019 to a staggeringly low 60,000-plus visitors in fiscal 2021. GVB forecasts a still-low 85,000 arrivals for fiscal 2022 unless tourism picks up greatly.