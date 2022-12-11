Two-term Sen. Clynt Ridgell is not sure what the future holds, but he is leaving elected office on Jan. 2 with a lot of lessons learned.

“This experience has taught me a lot of things, one of which is that true public service requires a lot of humility. This includes the humility required to realize that I don't have the answers to everything. I can't solve every problem on my own, and I'm not always right,” the outgoing senator said.

Ridgell made the move into politics after a career in journalism in 2018. It was a decision that brought him a greater understanding of public service.

“I learned that the weight of responsibility that public servants bear is something that can’t be properly described, it can only be felt,” he said.

About four years ago, he faced the world of politics as a freshman senator, now as he leaves elected office, he gave first-ever lawmakers entering the 37th Guam Legislature words of advice.

“Do your best to find common ground and work together as much as possible. People don't agree on everything, and politics can be polarizing. But the ultimate goal should always be to find solutions to the problems that the people of Guam face,” Ridgell said.

Ridgell secured reelection in 2020, but chose not to seek a third term during the 2022 election cycle.

“I did not want to make politics a career, and I did not want to stay in office for a long time. I don't plan on running for an elected office again in the future. However, that said, I believe it's always wise to never say ‘never,’” Ridgell said.

As a senator, Ridgell’s platform centered around the slogan, “make Guam green again,” with a number of bills that considered a “bigger picture.”

“I don't think there is any one single piece of legislation that is the most important. I think the bills that I passed were all designed to work together towards a bigger picture that I outlined from the very beginning with my campaign platform to 'make Guam green again.' Hence, I introduced and passed bills to make Guam green with agriculture, green with renewable energy, green with environmental protections, and green with cannabis,” Ridgell said.

His current term ends on Jan. 2, 2023, and while the door to politics closes, many more doors have opened.

“I'm not sure what's next. There are many possibilities and I'm still weighing all of my options. Regardless of what I do next, I will continue to advocate for things that I believe are important, even as a private citizen,” Ridgell said.