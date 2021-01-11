Sen. Clynt Ridgell has introduced legislation aimed at supporting the growth of renewable power, but according to Fred Horecky, the administrative law judge for the Public Utilities Commission, the bill is simply a "retread" of legislation that failed in the 35th Guam Legislature, and one that would ultimately increase rates for customers who haven't been able to afford solar energy.

In response, Ridgell suggested that the rate-setting PUC, and the Consolidated Commission on Utilities, which directly oversees the power and water utilities, should be disbanded.

"They claim that everything will cause a raise in the rates, but so far only three things have been proven to raise the rates: 1. The price of oil; 2. The CCU; 3. The PUC. The (net metering) program seeks to eliminate the price of oil, but perhaps we should really eliminate all three," Ridgell stated.

While the CCU and PUC are involved in the process of establishing power and water rates, the CCU approves petition requests and the PUC grants final approval.

The CCU and PUC have made decisions involving both rate increases and decreases. The latest rate increase was for the Guam Waterworks Authority, as part of a five-year capital improvement plan. Both the CCU and PUC have supported recent rate decreases for the power utility.

The PUC has capped net metering to 10% of the island's peak power demand in 2017, or 10% of 261 megawatts. The net metering credit is also currently set at the full retail rate by the PUC. Net metering is the program for Guam Power Authority customers who utilize renewable power and get credit for feeding excess energy back into the power grid. For Guam, renewable energy credit has largely applied to customers who generate solar power.

GPA has long maintained that at the retail rate, customers who receive credit for the solar energy they send back to the power grid are subsidized by other ratepayers because they can avoid paying the cost of using the power grid, despite using GPA power when solar energy is unavailable.

The PUC has promised to revisit the net metering rate when the island reaches the net metering capacity, which it is now nearing.

But Ridgell's Bill 10-36 would increase the cap to 20% of the island's peak demand and set the net metering rate at full retail by law, with an option to petition changes when capacity is reached for customers who want to enter the program afterward. The bill would also bar adding new net metering customers after capacity is reached until a cost-benefit study is completed.

Bill 10 is essentially the same as Bill 315-35, a measure Ridgell introduced in the prior Legislature, and would effectively strip the PUC of its rate-setting duties in terms of net metering.

"In the last Legislature there were at least two public hearings on (Bill 315), with extensive testimony from GPA and PUC in opposition," Horecky said. "The committee chairman admitted at the hearing that the purpose of the bill was to remove the ability of the PUC to alter or change the rate of compensation for net metering customers. The bill went nowhere. Now, it appears that GPA and PUC will once again have to expend time and effort to oppose what is clearly an inorganic bill that violates the GPA bond covenants."

Orrick, the firm acting as GPA's bond counsel, stated that Bill 315 would have limited or altered the rights or powers of the PUC in a way that would breach the government's agreements with GPA's bond creditors.

Moreover, by locking in the full retail rate for net metering, the bill deletes the PUC's authority to set rates for net metering and "would likely result in an increase of rates for non-net metering customers," Horecky said. And by setting the cap up to 20%, the Legislature would be nullifying the PUC's current order, he added.