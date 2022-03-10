At least one person was taken by surprise when, after work and on his way home, he stopped at the gas station to fuel up his truck only to find the cost of gas had increased to a record high.

“Whoa. It was $5.49 then … $5.70 and now it’s $5.98. Wow. I didn’t know,” said Ali Alifios of Sinajana.

On Wednesday afternoon, social media was buzzing with photos of gas prices at Mobil gas stations, which displayed $5.99 for a gallon of regular grade fuel, $6.39 for premium and $6.51 for diesel.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Last week, gas prices jumped twice. Regular-grade fuel increased 10 cents a gallon to $5.49 on Tuesday. Then on Friday, March 4, it jumped again to $5.69 a gallon.

As gasoline costs increased, thefts have been reported. Guam Police Department spokesperson Officer Berlyn Sevalles said there was at least one gas station yesterday where people fueled up and drove off without paying. An investigation is ongoing but there's a possibility that fraudulent license plates were used.

Steady increase

Gas prices have been increasing for Guam drivers.

The cost of regular-grade fuel dropped to $3.13 a gallon in 2020 but started to increase when COVID-19 restrictions started easing. But with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, gas prices have skyrocketed.

“Seriously man, this is ridiculous,” said Joan Benavente, a 55-year-old Yigo resident, who also said she's never seen gas prices this high in Guam.

“It’s wow. It’s a high price. Some people don’t even have a job but we still have to find gas money to get from this point to that point,” she said, noting that she and her sister, along with friends who sometimes need a ride, would pool their money together.

“Every week I have to put $5, well more than $5, just to get from that end to this end,” she said.

Alifios said he had been keeping tabs on gas prices but having just gotten off work, he didn’t see Wednesday’s prices before stopping to put a few bucks worth of fuel in the tank.

“It used to be about $60,” to fill up his truck, he said, but he hasn’t done it in a while. On Wednesday, he said with the latest increase, “I don’t know yet, maybe it’s going to go more.”

“I’m staying in Sinajana and I work in Bello Road,” he said, stretching his arms wide to illustrate how far of a distance he’s driving every day. “So it’s kind of (far), every morning, every afternoon.”

Historically, gas prices at the island’s three retailers have mirrored each other over a day or two.

At Shell gas station in Barrigada, siblings Janice Jacob and brother Scott Jacob were fueling their respective vehicles - they were among the rush of drivers who were trying to get to the pump before prices increased.

The siblings said they have already started to plan their days to reduce driving.

Scott Jacob purchased a mini-truck for the fun of it, but is now glad he did. His fuel gauge was empty when he got to the gas station, he said, but about $47 was enough to move the needle to “full” and make him smile.

“A smaller car helps,” he said.

At least it does with the cost of fuel.

“Everything is so dependent on gas that when it goes up … so does everything else,” Scott Jacob said.

Janice Jacob said the cost of food and household products has also shot up, which means as a consumer you “watch what you buy.”

“It’s hard, everything on Guam is going up,” Janice Jacob said. “And what can we do about it?”

"The middle class isn’t the middle class anymore," Scott Jacob added. "Honestly, when it comes down to it, I wish I qualified for food stamps, all the assistance. But we don’t."