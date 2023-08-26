Right to Democracy, a new organization focused on confronting colonialism in the U.S. territories, will hold a launch event at the Hilton Guam Resort & Spa Monday.

The gathering is part of a series of launch events across the U.S. territories and with diaspora communities in the United States.

Attorney and former Guam resident Neil Weare is a co-founder of Right to Democracy and serves as co-president with fellow co-founder Adi Martínez Román, a longtime advocate who has focused on empowering communities and leaders, and who has founded two organizations in Puerto Rico: the Resiliency Law Center; and FURIA Inc.

The organization's board of directors includes local attorney Vanessa Williams, as well as members from Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and American Samoa.

"We're here in Guam for the Pacific leg of our launch and listening tour, after completing our Caribbean leg earlier this summer. We're looking to engage with the community as we build toward the Summit on U.S. Colonialism this fall at the Ford Foundation (in New York City), where we will work with partners in each territory to put these issues more on the national map," Weare told the Guam Daily Post on Friday.

Monday's launch event will begin with a meet-and-greet. Members of the community will have time to speak on their experiences before the event moves on to a question-and-answer/comment segment from the community.

Right to Democracy also is launching an arts competition for students age 12 to 17. The winners will receive cash prizes and will have their art shared as part of the Summit on U.S. Colonialism.

'Undemocratic colonial framework'

Right to Democracy aims to build a real movement to confront and dismantle the "undemocratic colonial framework" impacting 3.6 million people living in the U.S. territories, and believes that the people in these territories should have the power and agency over decisions that impact their lives, the group said in a news release.

Right to Democracy is among a dozen organizations that signed a letter sent to President Joe Biden on Aug. 22, calling on him to publicly condemn the series of U.S. Supreme Court decisions known as the Insular Cases. The cases, decided more than 100 years ago, determined the status of territories obtained after the Spanish-American war — Guam, Puerto Rico and the Philippines.

The U.S. Supreme Court described the inhabitants of the territories "as 'alien races' and 'savage tribes,' and based its rulings squarely on the presumed racial inferiority of the non-white people who lived there," the American Civil Liberties Union stated in a release regarding the letter to Biden.

Weare said Right to Democracy helped lead the letter and sent it to the president.

"It's the result of an informal coalition of civil rights and social justice organizations that we've brought together to press the federal government on condemning the Insular Cases and the undemocratic colonial framework they established. This letter follows a similar one we helped with last year to (the U.S. Department of Justice), as well as prior letters from members of Congress (including former Guam Del. Mike San Nicolas)," Weare said.

He added that Right to Democracy has heard from others who plan to send additional letters to Biden and it encourages engagement on the topic from people in Guam and other territories.

"President Biden has the opportunity to take leadership on these issues on the 125th anniversary of the United States breaking from its anti-colonial roots following the Spanish-American War, and it is important he hear from people in the territories, diaspora and national groups," Weare said.