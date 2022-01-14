Rights group: Image shows Agriculture employee participated in cockfighting

Animal Wellness Action, an animal rights organization based in Washington, D.C., that has been monitoring cockfighting activities on Guam, has released footage of a cockfight that reportedly took place in Yigo last year, which allegedly involved a Guam Department of Agriculture commodity inspector, according to AWA President Wayne Pacelle.

The cockfight occurred around the end of June last year, according to Pacelle, who pointed out the alleged Agriculture inspector to be a man in the footage wearing a black and white striped T-shirt holding a rooster that would soon be pitted against another bird.

"That fight lasted perhaps 30 seconds. One of the birds was mortally wounded very quickly ... because of the knives that are attached to the birds' legs. These are typically long knife fights, the blades as long as three inches can puncture eyes, can puncture lungs, can be a heart stab," Pacelle said during a press conference Thursday afternoon.

"There was all sorts of gambling and (the inspector), again if that is the proper information that's been provided to us, won a considerable amount of money at this fighting pit," he said.

Guam Department of Agriculture Director Chelsa Muna-Brecht did not address inquiries about the alleged commodity inspector, including whether the issue is under investigation at the agency, but did respond to some statements made in an AWA press release.

The footage and other supporting documents have been presented to officials at the U.S. Department of Justice and AWA has urged them to open an investigation and pursue criminal charges, according to Pacelle. The organization is also calling for Agriculture to terminate the inspector once an independent review confirms his identity.

Pacelle said that their research indicated the inspector has served at Agriculture for the past five years.

"There have been 11,323 fighting roosters shipped to Guam during the time that he has served," Pacelle added.

But the president of AWA also stated that Muna-Brecht has had "a direct role in approving these shipments" despite AWA sharing evidence that the birds are contraband.

Pacelle said the director should relinquish her authority over the import of live animals to Guam, as she is not screening for fighting birds and is "rubber-stamping these shipments that are known cockfighting shipments."

AWA and the Animal Wellness Foundation had been tracking a growing number of bird shipments to the island using records from the Guam Department of Agriculture, which they contend to be the illegal shipment of fighting birds for cockfighting activities. However, Muna-Brecht has challenged that assertion.

Top shippers to Guam, according to the AWA release that coincided with the Thursday press conference, are based in Oklahoma and California.

"Mr. Pacelle, in his own press release, acknowledges that top shippers of fighting birds are residents of the mainland United States. Instead of looking across the ocean, he should look in his own backyard where the supply is being raised and shipped here," Muna-Brecht said.

She made no further comment.