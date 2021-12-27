A 41-year-old man has been found guilty on all charges for drugging and raping an 11-year-old girl and getting her pregnant.

It took a Superior Court of Guam jury about two hours to return with a unanimous verdict on Monday afternoon.

Rinext Riosen was convicted of three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct for engaging in sexual penetration with a minor under 14 years of age and three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. Each includes a special allegation of victimizing someone who is vulnerable.

He faces life in prison.

Sentencing has been scheduled for April 27, 2022.

“The bravery of this young victim and the hard work of law enforcement personnel made the outcome of this case possible. The unfathomable actions of this defendant have forced the victim to deal with the consequences for the rest of her life, so it’s only fitting that he faces a life sentence. We hope he will never harm another child of our community again,” said Assistant Attorney General Sean Brown.

Riosen will also have to register as a sex offender in the Guam Sex Offender Registry.

Closing

Closing arguments were held before Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena on Monday ahead of the jury going into deliberations.

Attorney Brown showed the jury a photo of the girl when she was about 12 – months after she gave birth.

“She said it happened so many times from when she was 6 up until she got pregnant at 11,” said Brown, adding, in part: “This is about sexual penetration with an 11-year-old.”

He asked the jury to find him guilty.

Defense attorney Terence Timblin asked the jury to find his client not guilty of all charges.

Complaint

In May 2019, Guam police arrested Riosen after they responded to a criminal sexual conduct complaint at a central middle school.

Officers spoke with the girl, who said that in November or December 2018, she arrived at her family's apartment after school. She said she saw Riosen outside with some friends. While inside, she saw a glass with what she thought was water and drank it. Soon after, she felt tired and fell asleep in her bedroom, court documents state.

When she awoke several hours later, she found her school shorts down past her knees and felt pain in her private parts. She did not mention the incident to anyone.

In April 2019, Riosen allegedly approached the girl in her apartment and told her not to tell her mom that he was the one who made her pregnant, the prosecution alleged in court documents.

According to Post files, Riosen was convicted in 2010 of disorderly conduct.