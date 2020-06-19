Ring of fire eclipse set for Sunday

On Sunday evening, the island will be treated to a sight that won't be visible again from Guam's shores until May 25, 2161.

The new moon will slide in front of the sun on Sunday, June 21 – the summer solstice – with 97% coverage visible from the island.

The annular eclipse, also known as the ring of fire, will be visible from 5:25 p.m. with maximum coverage at 6:30 p.m. until the sun sets at 6:46 p.m.

When the sun is mostly covered, only 4% will be visible, making this the best solar eclipse that will occur on Guam for the next century, said Brendan Barnes, who works with the U.S. Navy and holds a degree in physics from the University of Pittsburgh.

"This is a rare opportunity!" Barnes said, emphasizing the importance of the event, as well as the need for safety. "It is important for people to know about this, and also about the safety measures necessary to view during it, as 3% of the sun can still easily cause blindness."

Check it out Some links that can help: • https://www.timeanddate.com/eclipse/in/usa/guam-hagatna?iso=20200621 • https://earthsky.org/?p=331995 To reach Brendan Barnes, contact him via email at brendanbarnes33@gmail.com.

Do's and Don'ts

Barnes offered a few safety tips for viewing solar eclipses:

Do's

• Use solar glasses or a pinhole box to observe the eclipse to the west. Pinhole boxes are the best way for most people to view the eclipse.

How to make a simple pinhole box Pinhole boxes easily allow people to see the projection of the sun without looking directly at it. All you need are: • Any cardboard box, or two pieces of paper • Scissors • Aluminum foil • A safety pin or thumbtack Steps 1. Cut a small hole out of one piece of paper or one side of the cardboard box. 2. Cover the hole in aluminum foil. 3. Poke a hole in the aluminum foil with the safety pin or thumbtack. 4. Hold the piece of paper or side of the box with the hole closest to the sun, and put the other piece of paper or side of box farther away. 5. With your back to the sun, look at the piece of paper or side of box that is farthest from the sun; it will show the shadow of the moon moving across the sun.

• Observe the change in temperature and light from 6:20-6:30 p.m., when the sun is maximally covered.

• Look at shadows on the ground formed from trees or other objects, and notice that dots are now crescents because the moon is covering part of the sun.

• Watch and listen for animals to begin their nighttime routines early.

Don'ts

• Look directly at the sun, ever – even with polarized sunglasses. It will never be fully covered and can still cause severe eye damage.

• Look at the sun through any viewing devices, such as binoculars or telescopes, without approved solar filters.

Basic eclipse questions

Question: Why do solar eclipses happen?

Answer: These eclipses occur when the moon is in between the Earth and the sun, causing a shadow to fall on the Earth. Even though the moon is much smaller than the sun, it is also much closer to the Earth, so it can perfectly cover the Sun.

Q: What types of solar eclipses are there?

A: There are three types of solar eclipses: total, annular and partial. Total solar eclipses occur when the moon is slightly closer to the Earth and covers the entire sun. Annular solar eclipses occur when the Moon is slightly farther from the Earth and leaves a "ring of fire" when it fits entirely inside the sun. A partial solar eclipse occurs when the orbit paths of the moon and sun do not line up, and therefore do not cover each other.

Q: What type of eclipse will I see this time?

A: This will be an annular solar eclipse. Only a small part of the Earth – called the path of annularity – will see the ring of fire. More of the Earth will see a partial solar eclipse. The closer a location is to the path of annularity, the more of the moon will cover the sun for the people watching. Guam is 10 miles north of the path of annularity and therefore will only see a very good partial solar eclipse. Africa, southeastern Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the Western Pacific Ocean will also see at least a partial solar eclipse this time.

Shown below are the different phases of an annular solar eclipse. The rare event will be 97% visible from Guam this Sunday evening, June 21 – the summer solstice. The event starts at 5:25 p.m. with maximum coverage at 6:30 p.m. Photos courtesy of Brendan Barnes