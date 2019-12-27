“The ring of fire!”

“There’s the ring!”

On videos like that shot by local meteorologist Landon Aydlett and many other residents whose UV-protected eyes were directed toward the sky, many Guamanians shouted excitedly as the moon slowly slid over the sun in an annular eclipse that, for many people, only happens once in their lives.

And so it was on Thursday afternoon, when hundreds of Guamanians’ faces and cameras were pointed upward.

According to local expert and astronomy professor Pam Eastlick, the next such annular eclipse viewable from Guam will be in 2225.

Eclipses happen when the sun, moon and Earth line up. If Earth is in the middle, we have an eclipse of the moon. When the moon is in the middle, as it was on Thursday, we have a solar eclipse.