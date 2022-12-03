The Salvation Army Guam Corps is seeking volunteers to help collect funds for its important cause this year. The Guam Daily Post spoke with Mel Q. Calvo, development coordinator/public relations, who said the nonprofit has had many individuals and families that make bell ringing a tradition every year during the holiday season.

“I get many calls from people saying that they've been doing this with their family members for years and they enjoy their time bell ringing for a worthy cause, and especially making memories for the children,” she said.

Volunteers can sign up by emailing melene.calvo@usw.salvationarmy.org.

“They will choose a date, time and location where they would prefer to bell ring. This year, we have seven locations, which include Kmart, Agana Shopping Center, Cost-U-Less Tamuning, GPO Food Court, GPO Ross side, Micronesia Mall Macy's men's side and Micronesia Mall Ross side,” said Calvo. “Bell ringing is two hours each session, and you can make it as festive as you like.”

Calvo suggested singing Christmas carols, playing musical instruments with or without a speaker, handing out candy, dressing up in holiday wear and just generally being creative.

Each kettle bell will be dropped off at all locations along with aprons and bells to ring.

According to Calvo: “In 1891, Capt. Joseph McFee wanted to come up with an idea of how to provide a free Christmas meal to many poor individuals. He placed a kettle by the street side corner and many people passing by would drop a coin in it. The idea spread to many countries and still continues today. The Salvation Army assists more than 4.5 million people during the Thanksgiving and Christmas time period. Everywhere, public contributions to the Salvation Army kettles enable the organization to continue its year-round efforts at helping those who would otherwise be forgotten. “

Every cent stays on Guam, Calvo said.

“The funds enable us to continue to provide programs such as the Family Services Center, Lighthouse Recovery Center and the Food Bank and many others,” she added. “We've been fortunate enough to have over hundreds of volunteer bell ringers each year.”

An annual tradition

Volunteer Josh Tyquiengco will spend his 15th consecutive year ringing the bell for the Salvation Army Guam Corps with his friend Tara Lagos San Agustin.

“I had initially volunteered to bell ring when I was in school through student organizations like the National Honor Society,” Tyquiengco said. “When I returned home from college, I decided to continue that tradition on a personal level as one of the ways to help the needy and give back to the community.”

During his first year, Tyquiengco put out a call on social media inviting friends and family to join him. That's when his friend Tara responded.

“We’ve teamed up ever since, along with several of our friends and family through the years. It’s become an annual tradition that I look forward to every year, especially since the Christmas season is my favorite time of the year,” he said. “Bell ringing is a great way to see how generous the local community is, and it’s an opportunity to share the Christmas spirit with everyone. It’s also another way to check in with loved ones and wrap up the year together. I would encourage anyone that can dedicate a little time and change to this good cause.”

San Agustin said bell ringing each year with Tyquiengco has been an amazing tradition.

“Giving back in service of others and experiencing the generosity of our community for the past 15 years always reminds me that no matter how much or little people have, they are always willing to help,” she said.

“It’s the inafa’maolek way. However, it’s not just about the donations that are made, but the love and kindness that can be seen in the hearts of many – 'tis the season of giving!”