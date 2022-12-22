Six men charged in connection to a riot at Dededo skate park earlier this year are waiting for plea offers to be sent to their attorneys.

In the Superior Court of Guam Tuesday morning, Chesrick Tom, Darwin Fortes, Jame Repwak, John Jashua, Mali Ios and Vince Phillip were called by Judge Alberto Tolentino for an update in the case accusing them of being involved in a riot at Dededo skate park in March.

As each defendant and their attorneys were called, however, only some were present.

Attorney Samuel Teker, who represents Fortes, was at the hearing. Teker and told Tolentino he has yet to receive an offer from the prosecution and, upon inquiring via email, did not receive a response.

The situation was similar for the other defendants in attendance.

“We've been promised a plea agreement, (but) that hasn't been provided up to this date,” said attorney John Ramos on behalf of Jashua.

Jashua allegedly used a skateboard to attack the victim and was charged with aggravated assault as a third-degree felony, a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony and criminal mischief as a third-degree felony.

Repwak's attorney, William Pole, said he was told “pleas should be forthcoming.”

With some absences and there being little progress in the case at the time of the hearing, Tolentino scheduled another hearing for Feb. 3 but said they could come back sooner, if needed.

The defendants face a slew of charges, including aggravated assault in connection with the March 2 attack that involved three victims and left two with stab wounds. Witnesses told police that the suspects were armed with baseball bats and broken beer bottles and appeared to be drunk.

The Guam Police Department previously stated witnesses recalled at least 15 people were involved in the riot.