A defective indictment led to the dismissal of rioting charges filed against two of the four men accused in a fight that involved about 20 people in Harmon in February 2020.

Defendants Roy Anthony Johnny, 32, and Adventus Dois, 23, were granted their renewed request to dismiss the charge of rioting as a third-degree felony by Superior Court of Guam Judge Maria Cenzon on Wednesday.

Prosecutors from the Office of the Attorney General did not appear at the hearing or file an opposition to the request, according to the judge’s decision.

The defense argued that the indictment was defective “because it fails to give adequate notice to these defendants of the particular felony or misdemeanor they intended to commit or facilitate when they did knowingly participate with four or more others in a course of disorderly conduct.”

The two men still face charges of disorderly conduct as a petty misdemeanor and public drunkenness as a violation.

Disturbance

On Feb. 20, 2020, police were called to a disturbance at an apartment complex in Harmon Industrial Park, where they found about 20 people yelling at each other, most of them appearing intoxicated, and all of them refusing to listen to police officers’ commands to calm down, Post files state.

Police were able to get some semblance of control over the group, after which they found that the four defendants were involved in a fight.

Sahn Johnny, 31, also known as Sahn Lonely Johnny, was charged with rioting and two counts of aggravated assault, all as third-degree felonies; disorderly conduct as a petty misdemeanor; and public drunkenness as a violation.

He allegedly punched and hit another man on the head with a pipe and threw a rock, hitting another defendant, Adventus Chris Dois, in the face.

Haggai Dois, 24, was charged with rioting as a third-degree felony, disorderly conduct as a petty misdemeanor and public drunkenness as a violation.

According to court documents, Adventus Dois said the atmosphere had started amiably, with the group of guys sharing some drinks. He doesn’t recall who started the fight but said he was struck by another man. As police continued to question the group, Adventus Dois and Haggai Dois were allegedly yelling and calling out invitations to fight.

Roy Anthony Johnny was allegedly getting upset with a woman who was talking to police. He then moved toward the witness with clenched fists even though police had ordered him to back down, documents state.