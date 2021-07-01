RISE Act guidance expected this week

Residents waiting for financial aid from the newly expanded RISE Act will soon be told what is needed to apply for the assistance program.

Dafne Mansapit-Shimizu, director of the Department of Revenue and Taxation told The Guam Daily Post initial guidance is in the process of being approved, and would hopefully be released by the week’s end. Mansapit-Shimizu said the guidance will be similar to what was sent out from the Guam Economic Development Authority to assist businesses that apply for upcoming aid programs.

“We’re looking to finalize the language to release that – so people can know what is going to be involved, what documents they’re going to need to get and they can prepare,” Mansapit-Shimizu said. “It is going to be an application process. It’s going to be important, in order to get your application in quickly that you have the documents ready to attach.”

Eligibility requirements on gross income and residency will be covered in the guidance as well, Mansapit-Shimizu said.

The initial program authorized by lawmakers limited a one-time benefit of $800 and $1,600, for single and joint tax filers respectively, to residents who were not local or federal government employees or retirees who also were active employees in 2020. An executive order issued last month by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero expanded the eligibility to all Guamanians within the law’s prescribed annual income caps of $40,000 for single filers and $80,000 for joint filers.

The governor also confirmed that she would not increase the $30 million allotted budget for the RISE Act, even after the recipient pool expanded considerably. Mansapit-Shimizu told the Post Wednesday that while the decision could lower final payouts below the amount authorized by lawmakers, full benefits are also possible should scores of eligible residents choose not to apply.

This was the case, according to Mansapit-Shimizu, for another local aid program created by lawmakers called “Ayuda I Mangafa," which had a $10 million budget.

“The people that applied for it was less than $700,000. It’s difficult to say, but there’s about 60,000 active workers, and there’s about 80,000 taxpayers. The benefit amount for RISE would really depend on how many people apply.”

Unclaimed EIP checks good for a year

Mansapit-Shimizu also encouraged residents to verify the status of any of the three Economic Impact Payments authorized by Congress through the DRT website. Unclaimed checks for tax refunds and EIP totaled about $12 million earlier this month. She said government of Guam checks are usually valid for one year after they are issued, so residents may be able to deposit their pending stimulus benefits right after receiving them at the Treasurer of Guam office in Tamuning. Residents who have not received their check can also begin a reissuance process if their unclaimed benefit is not in GovGuam’s possession.

Any EIP benefits still in GovGuam's possession after the expiration dates given by Congress will be returned to the federal government, Mansapit-Shimizu said.