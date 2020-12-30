RISE Act lapses into law

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has allowed Bill 340-35, also known as the Recovery Income Support and Empowerment (RISE) Act, lapse into law.

The bill is a form of local stimulus legislation, promising a one time payment of up to $800 for eligible individuals and up $1,600 for joint filers.

The program excludes individuals employed by the local or federal government in tax year 2020, or individuals who retired from the local or federal government and was employed by these entities during 2020.

However, for joint tax filers, if at least one individual was a government employee in tax year 2020, the program can still apply to the individual who was not employed by the government.

Up to $30 million can be spent on the program but funding is a concern. The act draws from both fiscal year 2021 General Fund appropriations and any applicable federal appropriations, but prioritizes federal funding.

Payments are required only if they can be funded through federal dollars, but the act does not expressly prohibit payments if federal funding is unavailable.

Unlike it's predecessor, the newly enacted federal COVID-19 relief package does not include direct relief to state governments, which the government of Guam used to fund several local aid programs this year.

Although the new federal package does extend the use of COVID-19 relief funding provided in the earlier Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, that funding may no longer be available.

The latest COVID-19 relief fund expenditure report was up to the end of October, showing $41 million remaining, but discussions between lawmakers and the governor's financial officials this month indicated that money will be spent, according Sen. James Moylan.

The governor told The Guam Daily Post on Wednesday that $7 million still remains.

Sen. Regine Biscoe Lee, chief sponsor of the RISE Act, was hopeful that future federal legislation under the incoming Biden-Harris administration will address funding issues in the current congressional aid package. The most recent package doesn't include financial help for local governments the way the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act did.

The governor all but dismissed the use of local funding in her letter on Bill 340.

"Bill 340's intent is laudable, indeed, but as we all know, the government of Guam's finances are limited. An authorization to transfer money from funds that are all shortchanged already in the current budget is tantamount to an empty promise," Leon Guerrero wrote.

She was also concerned with the prioritization of federal funding, stating that "issues regarding supplanting may prove insurmountable."

Leon Guerrero also expressed concern that the exclusion of local and federal government employees and recent retirees is discriminatory and could undermine the integrity of the RISE Act.

"Nevertheless, I do believe that if the RISE Act can be legally implemented, it should and it for this reason that Bill 340 will lapse into law without my signature," the governor wrote.