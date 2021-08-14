Despite months of planning, Department of Public Works bus operations had some first-day jitters as an increase in car riders created roadblocks for school bus drivers trying to meet tight schedules.

DPW Director Vince Arriola said he had a hunch that the first day of school would come with challenges getting in and out of schools.

“It was my hunch, that I knew for a fact that most parents were going to drop the kids off themselves and our bus ridership wouldn’t be as high,” Arriola said.

On the first day of school, DPW school buses picked up more than 5,000 students, he said.

“That’s far below what we normally pick up, and then in the afternoon, we dropped to the bus shelters over 9,000 students,” Arriola said.

It was reported that some bus riders didn’t get home until after 5 p.m. on Thursday. Arriola confirmed that traffic was responsible for the delays to and from school.

Arriola said the increase in the number of car riders created more delays for buses getting into schools.

Arriola said he knew this would happen and did his best to try to prevent the traffic jams at schools.

“I discussed it with the folks at GDOE, I highly suggested that they use school aides, use GPD, if possible, to help with traffic control,” Arriola said.

However, he said, several schools are located near highways and roads, making traffic jams hard to avoid.

“There’s no place else cars can go. That’s what happened at a clear majority of schools. Once the cars were on the road, buses couldn’t get in,” Arriola said.

Without a road shoulder along Route 10 near P.C. Lujan Elementary School and Luis P. Untalan Middle School, bus drivers ran into a bottleneck of cars attempting to pick up students after school.

The Guam Daily Post was at UMS during after-school departures. Parents were seen lined up outside UMS and gathered in the parking lot trying to pick up car riders. School officials were heard trying to coordinate student pickup as cars and buses backed up.

Arriola said this is what was seen at a majority of schools.

“In a nutshell, the delays were really caused by traffic – not so much bus traffic – but by drop-off and pickup traffic by the parents,” Arriola said.

Arriola acknowledged the measures one bus driver took to get around traffic. He referenced a video circulating on social media which depicted a DPW school bus driving in the oncoming lane to get into a school.

“The principal called and said we need this bus in here to pick up the students. It was like a gridlock inside the school pickup area,” Arriola said, adding that the driver shouldn't have driven into the oncoming lane.

“But I guess when push came to shove, it was gridlock in there, they needed the bus get in there and pick up the students to get rid of the gridlock,” Arriola said.

Bus drivers are on tight schedules trying to meet deadlines in getting students to and from school Arriola said, each route taking about 40 to 50 minutes.

“Say if you have two routes and the kids are on the second route and you’re the last to get out, if the school gets out at 3 p.m., you’re not on the bus until maybe 4:15 p.m., that’s how you get home at 5 p.m.,” Arriola said.

He said the department hopes bus ridership will increase to alleviate traffic jams at schools.

Traffic delays weren’t the only issue DPW experienced on the first day. Arriola said, adding that a little more than 40 students were on the wrong buses.

“Those students were immediately brought back to the schools, which is the policy. Those students – if they got off the bus – we have to presume and assume that they know that’s their bus stop. If the students don’t know that it’s not their bus stop, I can’t really help that," he said.

He said parents can put their children's bus stops on the children's school bags as another measure.

“Once we have the street and the village, there shouldn’t be an issue of getting off at the wrong bus stops," Arriola said.

He said it could help if parents teach the younger kids their street names and numbers to help if there is confusion.

“We will do everything we can to help them out. If that means putting a number on bus stops, of course we can do that, and that will be much easier for them,” Arriola said.

“This is just the first-day jitters. I expect things to go smoother today (Friday),” Arriola said, adding that normally things smooth out within three to four days.