Rising seas predicted to impact infrastructure

While there are many ways that climate change has affected Guam, and can affect the island moving forward, an aspect that experts are "really certain" about is sea-level rise, according to Romina King, an associate professor of geography at the University of Guam and lead for the Pacific Islands Climate Adaptation Science Center.

"Sea level is rising on Guam. Back when I did my study, it was about 3 feet by end of century was sort of the accepted norm. The average rise is about 13 inches per year since about 1993," King said Wednesday to a crowd at the Dusit Thani Guam Resort attending the 2022 Western Pacific Water & Wastewater Conference. The three-day conference, which wrapped up Friday, covered a number of topics, from emerging contaminants to managing septic systems on top of island aquifers, and of course, climate change.

Most of the information King shared is reported in the Pacific Islands Regional Climate Assessment, of which she is a coordinating author.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

According to the PIRCA, for Guam and tropical Pacific Islands, sea-level rise is expected to be higher than the global average.

"For example, if global mean sea level rises 1 foot (or 0.3 meters - the low end of the rise likely by 2100), Guam is expected to see 1.2 feet of sea-level rise. With 3.3 feet of global mean sea level rise relative to historical levels (considered likely by 2100 under a high scenario), Guam is expected to see 3.9 feet of rise by 2100. It is possible that sea-level rise may exceed these levels," the scientists reported in the assessment.

In a scenario where the sea level rose 3 feet, about 58% of the island's infrastructure is expected to be impacted in some way, King said, adding this doesn't necessarily mean a significant impact.

"One thing that we did find was the disparity between the southern villages and the northern. We found that 73% of the infrastructure that was going to be impacted was located in southern Guam," she added.

The sea-level rise is also relative. Guam is on the Philippine Plate, which is being uplifted as the Pacific Plate moves beneath it, King said regarding tectonic plates. If Guam was uplifting at the same rate as sea-level rise, relative sea-level rise would be zero. But that isn't the case, King said.

"The 3-foot sea-level-rise scenario is the relative sea-level-rise scenario," she added.

King noted that a new report on global regional seal-level rise for the United States was published after the PIRCA.

She added later that an important note about sea-level rise is that it functions as a base for other phenomenon, such as tides and wave run-up.

"Wave run-up is another really important piece of information that we need, but we don't have. Wave run-up comes as waves are generated by passing storms. And if we have a higher sea-level rise, those waves coming in can penetrate further inland. And affecting our coastal infrastructure, ... as well as coastal erosion. Again, if we have that sea-level rise and everything is riding on that sea-level rise, then any storms or events that we have could increase those rates of erosion," King said.

She also discussed expectations for typhoons, coral bleaching, risks to freshwater resources, equity considerations and other issues.

King noted a Climate Change Resilience Commission had been established and mentioned that a transportation plan had been developed on vulnerable infrastructure and how much it would cost to repair it.