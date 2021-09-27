Risk score importance 'far lower' than before

Editor's note: This is the second part of The Guam Daily Post's coverage of an interview with Dr. Nathaniel Berg, the new chairperson of the governor's Physicians Advisory Group.

The COVID-19 Area Risk Score for Guam has been reported daily through most of the pandemic. Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero tied the CAR Score to the severity of pandemic restrictions, such as social gathering and business capacity limits. Campaigns were launched urging residents to get tested and vaccinated in order to help lower the CAR Score.

But the governor's Physicians Advisory Group is relying on it less when considering policy decisions to tackle the ongoing pandemic, according to Dr. Nathaniel Berg, the group's chairperson.

"There is an absolute consensus in the governor's advisory committee that the CAR Score doesn't mean the same thing as it did before. Although we watch it, and it's a number we take into consideration – it's a completely different environment when the majority of people are vaccinated," he said. "Because the illness rate of those who are positive is so much lower and the degree of illness is so much lower in the vaccinated. It's not useless, but its importance is far lower than it was before. And it has to be taken into context of the community where it's being measured."

As of Sept. 24, Guam’s risk score is 25.7 which is 10 times the 2.5 safe threshold the local government had established.

According to the Joint Information Center, the CAR Score accounts for the incidence of new COVID-19 cases, how well current testing identifies these cases and the disease's rate of spread.

"We don't ignore it. It remains a number that we look at, but it is not a deciding factor – where previously we didn't have much else to go on, we have a lot more information to take into consideration besides just that CAR Score. That's reflected in what's done worldwide in highly vaccinated communities," Berg said.

For instance, communities with high vaccination rates won't have the same need for critical-care equipment, such as ventilators, as those with lower percentages of vaccinated residents.

Guam's assessment of the risk COVID-19 places on local families is complex, Berg said.

It includes daily discussions with front-line public health officials such as physicians and administrators. While he said any list would be incomplete, given ever-changing circumstances, considerations include the availability of regular hospital beds to treat patients with everyday illnesses and medical emergencies in addition to mild to moderate cases of COVID-19. Berg also said the group would keep an eye out for transmissions being traced back to school campuses, which he said has yet to be supported with data.

'We want a governor who rapidly makes changes'

In-person classes have resumed at some private schools and the Guam Department of Education is expected to reopen classrooms today, after the governor closed campuses following a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths. An initial reopening date was confirmed by Adelup, but was delayed following a spike in fatalities classified as dead on arrival.

"I've seen comments on social media about the reopening of school that tell the governor to 'make up her mind.' That's not what we want. We don't want people to stick to their guns. We want someone who can move very quickly based on new data," Berg said. "So if we have a lot of people who are taking up hospital beds, ... or if we see cases being traced back to schools, we want a governor who rapidly makes changes, rather than someone who sits on data and says, 'I made up my mind and that's the way it's going to be.'"