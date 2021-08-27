Public Health reported 179 new cases of COVID-19 out of 1,612 tests performed on Thursday, according to the Joint Information Center Friday night.

JIC data also showed:

• Seventy-four cases were identified through contact tracing.

• To date, there have been a total of 10,046 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 145 deaths, 1,077 cases in active isolation and 8,824 not in active isolation.

• The COVID-19 Area Risk Score is 30. That's 12 times the 2.5 safe threshold the government of Guam has set.

• To date, a total of 108,383 or 79.52% of Guam’s eligible population – 12 years and older – are fully vaccinated.

• Twenty GDOE Students and three GDOE employees tested positive for COVID-19.

• There are now 89 students who tested positive for COVID-19 within GDOE.

Student cases were identified at Adacao Elementary School, B.P. Carbullido Elementary School, Captain H.B. Price Elementary School, Maria A. Ulloa Elementary School, M.U. Lujan Elementary School, P.C. Lujan Elementary School, Wettengel Elementary School, AsTumbo Middle School, F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School, Inarajan Middle School, Jose Rios Middle School, Vicente S.A. Benavente Middle School, Okkodo High School, Simon Sanchez High School, Southern High School, and Tiyan High School.

Employee cases were identified at Finegayan Elementary School and Simon Sanchez High School.

A third individual was identified as an employee assigned to Liguan Elementary School but has not reported to the worksite.

In collaboration with the DPHSS, GDOE has identified and notified teachers as well as parents of students who may have been in contact with the index case in order to schedule testing. Tested individuals will remain in quarantine until they are cleared by DPHSS to return to campus. Cleaning and disinfecting of areas of the campuses are taking place.