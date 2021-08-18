A 65-year-old man's death Monday night has brought Guam's COVID-19-related death toll to 144, the Joint Information Center confirmed Tuesday night.

Guam's COVID-19 Area Risk Score also reached a record high for the year of 9.5, with an increase in the number of cases and the number of hospital admissions reaching 14 as the highly transmissible delta variant has spread in the community.

The man was pronounced dead on arrival at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam about 10:37 p.m. Monday.

The patient had underlying health conditions and was without any verifiable record of COVID-19 vaccination, according to the information center.

The patient had tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 9, JIC said.

"Each soul lost to this deadly virus is a sobering reminder that our fight with COVID-19 continues. To his family, friends, and all those who loved him, we extend our deepest sympathies during these difficult times, and we pray for healing," Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said in a statement.

The governor said, while Guam has made significant progress in its vaccination efforts, there are still tens of thousands of people who remain vulnerable to this virus.

"That is why, if you are eligible for the vaccine, I urge you to get your shots. Please protect yourself, protect those you love, and protect our community," she said.

63 new cases

JIC also reported 63 new COVID-19-positive cases out of 1,080 tested on Monday.

It's one of the highest daily rates so far this year. The more recent high tallies involved 50 or so a day.

This brings Guam to 9,081 officially reported COVID-19 cases since March 2020.

Of this number, 390 are actively isolating, including the 14 patients who are hospitalized:

Eight patients are hospitalized at Guam Memorial Hospital.

Six patients are hospitalized at Guam Regional Medical City, including two patients receiving intensive care.

As of Monday, 105,885, or 77.69%, of Guam's vaccine-eligible population of those at least 12 years old have been fully vaccinated, JIC said.

The total includes 8,444 fully vaccinated residents ages 12 to 17 and 97,441 adults at least 18 years old.

On Tuesday, the Guam Department of Education confirmed three separate cases of COVID-19 involving students at Agueda I. Johnston Middle School, F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School, and Tiyan High School.

One employee assigned to Astumbo Elementary School also tested positive.

The positive results are in addition to the seven students who tested positive for COVID-19 as of Monday, for a total of 11 GDOE students since in-person learning started Thursday. Catholic schools also reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services, the Guam National Guard and other partner agencies have ramped up COVID-19 testing and vaccination.

Where to get tested

Wednesday to Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon: Old carnival grounds at Tiyan.

Where to get vaccinated