Guam's COVID-19 Area Risk Score has increased to 3.0, exceeding the 2.5 threshold that the government of Guam has established and hasn't seen breached over the past few months.

Guam hasn't seen double-digit COVID-19 cases on a sustained daily basis for months until recently.

The Joint Information Center reported the following:

• 30 new cases of COVID-19 out of 669 tested on Aug. 3;

• 29 new cases of COVID-19 out of 873 tested on Aug. 2;

• 23 new cases of COVID-19 out of 819 tested from July 30 to Aug. 1

The two new cases on Aug. 3 include two Guam Fire Department firefighters.

Guam received confirmation on Wednesday of six cases that have the Epsilon variant, formerly called the California variant.

The Epsilon variant is gaining a higher profile as cases of COVID-19 spike among the unvaccinated, driven in part by the widely spread Delta variant, according to Jasmine Plummer, a research scientist in the Department of Biomedical Sciences at Cedars-Sinai, in an interview with ABC 7.

Mask up on base

While Guam's civilian government has retained the mask-wearing requirement, the military on Guam eased that rule for the fully vaccinated – until Wednesday.

The military's leadership on Guam has reinstated the mask-wearing requirement for service members and their dependents, contractors, civilian employees and visitors in congregate settings whether indoors or outdoors. Masks are required even for those who have been vaccinated against the COVID-19.

The move followed "an increase in COVID-19 positive cases among military members, concurrent with an increased operational tempo and influx of temporarily assigned personnel," according to the military's Joint Region Marianas.

"(Department of Defense) personnel on temporary duty on Guam, or assigned to units visiting Guam are restricted from leaving DOD installations or their assigned place of lodging except as required to conduct their official duties or for transit between DOD facilities and their assigned place of lodging," the military stated.

If their unit or higher authority has not implemented additional guidance, visiting DOD personnel shall be exempt from restriction on installation if they:

• have completed at least 14 days of COVID-19 vaccination/s with a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-authorized vaccine and meet the requirements for documentation prescribed by cognizant public health authorities; or

• have fully recovered from a laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 infection within the previous 90 days and are asymptomatic; or

• have completed any required period of quarantine.

Mask-wearing is not required during physical training activities where appropriate COVID-19 mitigation measures can be implemented.

Increased cases

At least 54 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the military community over the past two weeks, but with no hospitalization required, health officials said at the Guam Recovery Task Force meeting Wednesday.

Outside of the military, Guam has also seen an increase in new COVID-19 positive cases, which according to health and tourism officials was expected following the lifting of more pandemic restrictions.

But public officials continue to urge full vaccination, which they said will prevent hospitalization from COVID-19.

"To clear the air, the 54 is cumulative for the past two weeks, so we can't actually pinpoint it as a one-time cluster," Chima Mbakwem, medical operations chief at the Department of Public Health and Social Services, told the task force focused on the COVID-19 pandemic recovery for Guam.

Mbakwem said he had a meeting with Department of Defense representatives prior to attending the task force meeting.

He said DPHSS is recommending that "everybody" should return to mandating the wearing of masks.

Outside of military installations, the government of Guam still mandates the wearing of masks in public places regardless of vaccination status, and even if 80% of the adult population has been fully vaccinated since July 29.

"When we are fully vaccinated a lot of people tend to be more careless, but the vaccine is just meant to reduce hospitalization. ... It doesn't stop transmission, it doesn't stop the infection because it's not a cure," Mbakwem said.

Dr. Michael Cruz, the governor's chief medical adviser and assistant adjutant general of the Guam Army National Guard, also said at the task force meeting that there's an increase in positive cases "from the military that are coming in for the exercises."

"The most important thing is that we're not seeing hospitalizations," he said.

Overall, on Guam, he said there are three current hospitalizations and none at the U.S. Naval Hospital Guam.

Guam has seen an increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases after the lifting of more pandemic restrictions, including allowing businesses to return to 100% capacity, no more social gathering limits and no more social distancing required.

Mbakwem said lifting the restrictions was supposed to be paired with mandating the wearing of masks, further increasing the full vaccination rate and continuing the COVID-19 testing.

Health officials also said most of those who were hospitalized or died of COVID-19 this year were unvaccinated.

DPHSS earlier said 91% of COVID-19 cases since January were not vaccinated, and members of the Guam Recovery Task Force wanted this to be a reminder of the importance of getting vaccinated.

Guam Recovery Task Force Chairman Sam Shinohara said despite these new positive cases and with low hospitalization, Guam remains a safe travel destination, and urged the Guam Visitors Bureau and the island as a whole to emphasize this message to the island's main tourism markets of Korea, Japan, Taiwan and others.