The Ritidian Wildlife Refuge was busy with activity Saturday morning as residents young and old connected with nature and celebrated Ha’ånen Litekyan during Mes CHamoru.

The event was a success and drew a good number of families eager to explore Ritidian, also known as Litekyan.

Monica Peckham brought her grandchildren to the event, which was hosted by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

“I came here to bring my grandkids because it's a public event and I think it’s very interesting. It's very organized,” said Peckham.

She told The Guam Daily Post she believes knowing about the culture of the places you live is important.

“If you don’t know the Guam culture, … you don’t know the culture of the people. It’s wonderful to pass through here and know about the culture,” Peckham said.

Although she came to the event for the kids, she too looked forward to the many offerings planned that morning.

“Oh there’s a lot of activities, especially how to learn to fish, like throw the talåya and I expect to do the tour of the archeology thing. I think it will be fantastic,” she said.

Activities featured included a youth fishing workshop, displays of historic CHamoru fishing methods, wildlife viewings, information about environmental stewardship in Guam, tours of the refuge, and more, according to park ranger Marybelle Quinata.

Quinata told the Post that culture and nature are connected.

“Our culture is very much connected to our environment and we are surrounded by nature. Our ancestors used nature to survive, to feed themselves, to make tools to carve the latte stone, so our nature and our culture it’s together,” she said.

The event took place in and around the Ritidian refuge with features centered around land and sea throughout.

“One of the activities we featured with our partners at National Park Service is to keep the tradition of fishing strong here on Guam. It’s just to teach and reintroduce some of our youth that don’t get that opportunity to learn often from a talayeru and also to do rod and reel fishing because that is an activity people can do up here at Ritidian,” she said.

Talayeru is the CHamoru word for a fisher who uses a cast net.

The endangered ko'ko, the Guam rail, which is the island's state bird, made an appearance at the open house. Attendees were also informed of a number of programs geared toward sustainability and environmental protection.

“We have our partners here too like the Department of Agriculture that brought their ko'ko, but they are also sharing replicas of traditional CHamoru fishing tools. And also our other partners (are) showcasing what they’re doing to protect our environment and also concepts of sustainability to feed ourselves. They all deal with sustaining our culture and natural resources in our environment,” Quinata concluded.