Ritidian proposal to allow continued plant harvesting

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service is opening up public review and comment for the proposal to allow the continued harvesting of breadfruit and coconuts at Ritidian.

The Draft Compatibility Determination for Traditional Gathering in the Ritidian Unit of the Guam National Wildlife Refuge is open for review until Oct. 30.

The draft proposes the "continuation of allowing gathering of lemmai (breadfruit) and niyok (coconuts) on refuge lands for personal use. The collection of medicinal plant clippings would also continue to be permitted," the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service stated in a release.

The reevaluation of the existing policy allows for "noncommercial plant collection" on the refuge with a permit from U.S. Fish & Wildlife.

The Draft Compatibility Determination is available online for review. Interested parties are encouraged to review the draft determination and provide written comments up until Oct. 30 to the refuge manager.

Comments received will be reviewed and, if appropriate, incorporated into the Final Compatibility Determination. Individuals who submit comments will be notified upon completion of the Final Compatibility Determination for the proposed use.

For more information, contact the refuge at 483-6084.

Information was provided in a press release.