Representatives from the Republican National Committee will be on island this month to conduct a two-day training program for local members of the political party.

A release from Guam's GOP said "high-level" sessions will be led by:

• Rick Gorka, RNC deputy chief of staff

• Dave Gibbons, data director, RNC state party strategies

• Brenda Merlock, RNC deputy director of finance

The program will benefit candidates and officials at various committees, but will focus heavily on the grassroots level. Topics to be covered include fundraising, digital management and media relations.

"The Executive Committee of the Guam Republican Party is highly ecstatic about the high-level training program being provided by the Republican National Committee," stated Juan Carlos Benitez, chairman of the Republican Party of Guam. "It displays the vital role which Guam plays in the national political scene, and the fact that it is being led by the deputy chief of staff of the RNC, is a clear commitment from the RNC and the first of many other positive things to come."

The training sessions will be held July 22 and 23, and is free for registered members of the party. Interested residents can email jbenitez@wpedg.com for more information.

(Daily Post Staff)