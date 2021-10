Police have just closed off West O'Brien Drive from Route 4 in Hagåtña to Route 8 in Maite as a precaution because of a leaning power pole.

A Trashco Guam dump truck was seen next to the leaning power pole. A vehicle crash was reported in the area Thursday around noon.

Motorists are asked to seek alternative routes, said police spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao.

GPA sent a team to the site.

This is a developing story.