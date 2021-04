IT&E is advising the community that the northbound right lane of West O’Brien Drive, Hagåtña in front of the Judiciary of Guam will be closed while IT&E conducts roadside work, according to a press release.

The road closure is scheduled for 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, May 1.

Motorist are advised to drive cautiously when in the area and be mindful of construction signage and roadside workers.