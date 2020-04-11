Road closures begin today

Road closures take effect today at four locations around the island as Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero enacts additional measures aimed at encouraging social distancing and decreasing the spread of COVID-19.

For 12 hours, from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily, the following closures will be implemented:

• Route 1, by Lucky Supplies in Dededo

• Route 1, by the former Shen’s Furniture in East Hagåtña

• Route 1, by Calvary Chapel near Fish Eye Marine Park in Asan

• Route 8, by Shell gas station.

The governor also authorized the adjutant general to issue active-duty orders for the mobilization of Guam National Guard personnel and equipment.

“Make no mistake, we are in a life-and-death battle for the health of Guam and everyone who calls Guam home,” Leon Guerrero said during a press briefing Friday.

“Those who ignore social distancing pose a danger to themselves and those around them,” she added.

Roads will be merged into one lane in both directions to "control the movement of people and to control the disease that we're dealing with," said Department of Public Works Deputy Director Jesse Garcia.

Motorists passing through roadblocks will be asked about their business. Travel should be limited to going to and from work, a medical facility, grocery store, or other essential activity. Residents traveling for essential reasons will not be required to display decals or placards on their vehicles at any time, according to the Joint Information Center.

Personnel will "take the time to educate" residents about the need to stay home for people found traveling without an essential purpose, according to the governor.

The roadblocks are implemented through her existing authority and should not be confused with the checkpoints that the governor said she would implement after obtaining additional legislative authority to cite and penalize offenders. Leon Guerrero said she is examining her authority closely with guidance from the Office of the Attorney General to avoid legal issues in the future.

She said she cannot call the road closures checkpoints because she would need legislative approval to establish checkpoints where citations and fines can be issued.

The AG's office stated it gave the governor approval for road closures similar to safety road closures during 5K events.

The Legislature is currently in session, and among the dozen or so bills currently up for discussion are a pair that would grant the governor the authority to institute a curfew for everyone and impose penalties on anyone caught violating executive orders during a public health emergency.

These bills have not had opportunities for public input, but Speaker Tina Muña Barnes waived the requirement for public hearings Thursday, citing emergency conditions.

Lost support

Sen. Joe San Agustin was a sponsor to Bills 335-35, the curfew measure, and 334-35, the penalties legislation. However, following the governor's announcement on roadblocks, San Agustin dropped his support for the bills, citing vagueness with what authority the governor actually needs.

"I don't understand what the road closures are for. If you're going to control it during the day, you don't need a curfew law," San Agustin said. "We all know we need to be sheltered in place. What is the intent of this? It's not clear, and it being not clear, I cannot support the curfew because it makes me now wary of what (the governor's) true intents are going to be with the curfew law."

San Agustin said he understood the purpose of limiting movement at night but questioned the purpose of road closures during the day, when "people need to go shopping, to buy food, to get medicine." If the governor already has the ability to close roads, then she doesn't need additional authority from the Legislature, San Agustin added.

"I won't be part of giving (the governor) the (authority) to do whatever," the senator said.

A few hours before the governor's announcement, The Guam Daily Post spoke to San Agustin about Bills 334 and 335, and his position on concerns regarding individual rights. The senator said lawmakers and legal staff were researching to ensure measures would not violate individual rights.

"We don't want to violate their freedom of movement, but at the same time, we don't want to jeopardize others who are trying their best and doing their best to make sure they don't catch (COVID-19). We want to make sure there's a balance somewhere," San Agustin said.

After the governor's announcement, the senator said the road closures sent "a different note."

3 dozen Guard soldiers, airmen

About 123 Guam National Guard soldiers and airmen were activated to support COVID-19 response efforts, not taking into account full-time members supporting the entire mission, according to Guard spokeswoman Maj. Josephine Blas. More than three dozen Guard members are supporting the roadblocks.

"The Guam Police Department will also be on-site to conduct any arrests as our soldiers and airmen are in support of GPD," Blas said.

The Guam National Guard, through the National Guard Bureau and Department of Defense, will seek reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency through the mission assignment process, according to Charles Esteves, the administrator for the Guam Office of Civil Defense.

Leon Guerrero said the closures will be in place every day and police will be available in case they are needed. It will primarily be a National Guard mission.

"We are monitoring your travels. We want you to stay home," she said. "My intention is to monitor people’s travel and to again reinforce the importance of staying home."

Leon Guerrero said she would like to continue restrictions until there can be a "slow evolution of relaxing these measures."