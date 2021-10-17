A road going down a slight hill between two rows of houses in Afame, Sinajana was finally paved in 2019. It was supposed to be the answer to prayers for a safer way for Marie Borja and others living in the area to drive in and out of their homes and on to the main road.

But the road has caused flooding and access problems for Borja and others whose properties are on the lower side of the sloped road.

“There was chalan hanom … a waterway for the water to come down and go out,” she said, adding that she pointed this out to the Department of Public Works team when they started working on the road.

But no one listened, she said. The newly paved road blocks the natural pathway, creating a new water path that channels rainwater from higher elevations to yards belonging to her, her sister and her sister-in-law. Moreover, in some areas the road is nearly two feet higher than the original road, making it harder for those living on the decline to get on the road.

Another issue that arose with the road, according to Borja, is the amount of easement on the two sides of the road. She said the neighbors across the road have more easement than those on her side of the road - and the lack of easement on their side of the road adds to the even steeper access on her side.

“We’re manamko’ living on this side … women over 60 years,” she said. “We’ve brought the issue up … with everyone who will listen.” She named DPW, the governor’s office, the lieutenant governor’s office and the mayor’s office but no solution to the issues caused have been reached.

DPW Director Vince Arriola said they’ve been to the area several times and met with Borja and her sister at their homes and in their office. He said they did go back and address the flooding problem, at least in part. He pointed out that the area in Afame naturally gets a lot of rain flow, which is part of the issue.

As of this week, Borja said there has still not been any progress and the weekend’s rains didn’t help any. She’s waiting now to see if Sen. Telena Nelson is able to help her.

Nelson, after meeting with Borja, sent a letter dated Oct. 4 to Arriola. In it she requested an update to the easement and flooding issues. On Wednesday, her office said they have not yet heard from Arriola.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Borja said prior to the road being paved, her yard would get muddy, but nowhere near the flooding that occurs now.

“Once it rains for even two hours, I can’t get into my house, the car is going to drive into a pool of water,” she said.

Her sister-in-law’s home also collects several inches of water between the garage and the road. They ended up building a driveway just to create safer access and avoid driving through the flood.

Marie Borja’s sister, Annie Borja, is in a slightly more precarious situation, they said. The road in front of Annie Borja’s home is about 18 inches higher than her property.

“There was a waterfall going to my sister’s house,” Marie Borja stated. But after these issues were raised to the governor’s office and the Department of Public Works, Annie Borja said what was intended to fix the issue only made it worse.

“They brought the engineer out and I thought they were going to (fix) it,” Annie Borja said. The DPW crew “gave us these rocks.”

It was a percolation project to address the flooding, Annie Borja said. They dug four feet deep, four feet wide. They cleared all the gravel and then filled it with rocks, then covered the rocks with a sheet to keep the soil from going in. That was in February.

“I was backing up and would you believe, my tires are having a hard time getting out of the rocks and the bottom of my car is hitting the rocks,” Annie Borja said. “This is dangerous.”

So now, as they continue to meet with DPW officials and call the governor’s office, Annie Borja parks down the street from her home where the road is a little more level with the yard and she doesn’t have to worry that her Honda is going to bottom out.