Road rage driver sentenced to 15 months for gun charge

Sean Anthony Aquiningoc told a federal judge he is not the same person he was two years ago when he had a gun on him during an apparent road rage incident in Dededo.

“I am wrong for that. It won’t happen again because that’s not me anymore,” said Aquiningoc, as he told the court that he was also addicted to drugs. “I am happy I am sober today.”

He appeared before District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood for sentencing on Thursday after he admitted to the charge of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.

Aquiningoc, a convicted sex offender, is not allowed to possess a firearm.

He was sentenced to 15 months in prison along with three years of supervised release.

“You won’t be seeing me back in here again,” he said.

Aquiningoc will be allowed to self-surrender to U.S. marshals once the Bureau of Prisons designates which federal prison he would be sent to. The court also made a judicial recommendation for him to potentially serve his time on Guam.

Road rage

He was arrested in March 2018 after being accused of pointing a gun at another driver while on the road in Dededo.

During a hearing back in February, Guam police officer Anthony Demapan testified that Aquiningoc “got out of the vehicle and pointed the weapon toward the female in the other vehicle. When he saw it was a silhouette of a female, he nodded his head (no) and got back in his car and drove off.”

He said the victim soon after drove by Aquiningoc to say she was sorry, and that’s when he “nodded his head up and down and drove off.”

Officers found the suspect’s car about 20 minutes later and pulled him over just off Macheche Road.

Authorities later pulled him over and found a semi-automatic handgun under the driver’s seat, 12 rounds of ammunition on the floorboard of the passenger side, an empty magazine that he had just cleared, along with marijuana and meth, Post files state.

In February 2011, he was convicted of third-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a 14-year-old girl.