Almost 12 hours after a broken waterline affected drivers heading north on Guam's main thoroughfare, roads were opened partially.

About 6 a.m. Thursday, the Guam Police Department reported to local media a "ruptured waterline" under Marine Corps Drive near the intersection of Route 8 in East Hagåtña caused the road to break apart and subsequently affect all northbound traffic through the area.

After delays in traffic occurred throughout the day, Linda Ibanez, deputy director of the Department of Public Works, confirmed two of the three northbound lanes were open as of 3:45 p.m.

GPD spokeswoman Officer Berlyn Savella added that the inner and outer lanes were open while the middle lane on Marine Corps Drive remained closed.

Savella said road repairs will continue into Friday. Officers will be present to ensure safety and traffic flow, a statement released by GPD Thursday evening confirmed. "Expect traffic delays during your commutes," Savella said.

In the meantime, Savella cautioned drivers in the area and suggested they take alternative routes, such as through Tiyan, where officers had been throughout the day directing traffic to alleviate congestion during the rush hour time period.

GPD is advising residents to drive with care when using the intersection Friday. "Please take caution when traversing in the area," Savella stated.

Assessment

After the GPD response Thursday morning, a crew from the Guam Waterworks Authority could be seen on the highway surrounding a hole in the road - with an excavator nearby - around 10 a.m.

GWA General Manager Miguel Bordallo said the agency had been trying to expose the break before determining how it was caused.

"It appears to be at an offset (elbow) in the pipe," Bordallo said.

Bordallo said the line had been repaired about 1:14 p.m. and GWA crews were working with DPW to restore the travel lanes.

"GWA and DPW will be coordinating on temporary repairs to restore the travel lanes and subsequent permanent pavement restoration," said Bordallo.

Throughout the day, however, government of Guam offices, including the Guam Congress Building and the Judiciary of Guam, were closed for in-person business, but could be reached over the phone

Most of the offices at the Ricardo J. Bordallo Governor's Complex were shut down, with the exception of the central file repository, according to Krystal Paco-San Agustin, director of communications for Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

Paco-San Agustin told The Guam Daily Post that at least one agency, the Guam Department of Labor, announced a closure due to water outage.

When asked about the water outages, Bordallo said he believed the closures were linked to the ruptured waterline.