The 2020 electronic music scene is kicking off with new beats, new moods and a new vision.

For its eighth year, the Electric Island Festival crew will celebrate the decade that brought electronic music above ground.

Road to EIF, the annual prequel to the island's most famous electronic music festival, will showcase newcomers to the scene March 21 at the Globe Ultra Lounge in Tumon.

"From midtempo bass to hardcore psytrance, the creators of EIF have the electronic music spectrum lined up for their first party of the decade," organizers stated in a release.

"Our strategy is always set on growth. We aim to grow interest in Guam's art and music community," says CEO Jia Wang. "The mood we are trying to set here is overall unity – mixing old school with the new, and just celebrating life and the overall journey. We're ecstatic to see how much the scene has grown since we started back in summer 2013."

Featured performers

Guam's DJ Sylnt will host the GTA Bass Room featuring the intimate reverberations of up-and-comers illestDJ, SVTO, Jozy and Lil Meish. Their mixes will feature the sounds of electro – bass, trap, house and techno.

"I definitely will make my sets as fun as possible and I just want the crowd to appreciate the music," says Jozar Godoy, also known as DJ Jozy. "I've always considered myself a bedroom DJ. I made mixes at home and posted them on social media. I never thought I'd have the opportunity to be playing for EIF so I truly am grateful."

Headliner Tommy Wada, a resident DJ at WOMB Tokyo, will bring more than 20 years of electronic music and history to the main stage. The Shibuya club has been called the "Grand Master of Japan's club scene."

Always blending local beats with fresh riffs, Road to EIF will also include Guam's techno godfather Eric Hsueh. DJ Ronnie Perez, who helped spearhead the house music movement in the late '90s, will also bring his blend of electronic drum beats, throwing in timeless tracks to balance the new school and old school for the 2020 vision.

"These two inspired EIF since day one to carry on the mission and vision, back before all of this became the cool thing. It's very important for us to recognize them now and to continue to educate the island on electronic music culture," Wang says.

K3SS, a new local military import, will open the night with progressive and trance.

What's next

After Road to EIF on March 21 will be the main event June 20 at the Guam International Raceway. The crew will close out the summer with the End of Summer party at Jimmy Dee's Beach Bar on Aug. 29, and they'll be back one last time for the second installment of their Halloween rave with Zombeat on Oct. 31 at the Guam International Raceway.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/road-to-eif-guam-2020-tickets-88612762157.