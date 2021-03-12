Road to Recovery: 'I felt trapped' by addiction to meth

Jesse Mendiola is a recovering addict. He came from a good family; he had a private school education and was given the finer things in life as he was growing up.

As a child he wanted to become a lawyer, but his bad decisions led him down a path where he would instead need a lawyer.

Introduced to methamphetamine as a teen, it became his first drug of choice, and for 23 years he used and sold the drug. Mendiola's family environment played a big part in his addiction, he said – it was an extended family member who opened the door to the experience.

"First time I tried, I actually turned to my cousin and I said, 'What does this do to you?' You know, I didn't feel anything but unbeknownst to me, I was cutting the yard all day, you know, chopping down trees. My energy level was at an all-time high and you know, I was unaware of that."

But the more he was around people who used, the more his addiction grew.

"The small amounts that I would get – of course, I was a daily user so it was $50 or $100. But here's the thing: It wasn't my money. I would con my parents, my sisters into giving me money," Mendiola said.

Mendiola was stuck in a vicious cycle of dealing meth to feed his addiction to the drug, and he eventually turned to other crimes to support his habit.

Supplied by an extended family member, Mendiola would get his fix in exchange for bringing in sales. He would also lie, rob, steal and cheat to get his hands on the drug.

"I'll tell you right now, I was a bad addict. My sister will tell you I literally took money from her day in and day out. There were times that she would be crying because she knows it's me but she can't blame me because she didn't see it. So my drug use affected every corner, every facet of my life."

Mendiola looked back at the lives he destroyed and recalled being told he was a dealer with a conscience.

As a dealer, there were times when buyers would spend out of character. He would ask them if their bills were paid as he sold them "ice."

"I did take a step back and I feel the guilt will lay in, but you know what? I needed to get my fix. I needed to turn in to my supplier. So in order for me to continue to get high, I needed to sell, and their needs came second to my needs because at the end of the day, I became selfish, you know, and I wanted to do what I needed to do to get high," Mendiola said.

'My kids came last, my family came last'

That lifestyle eventually landed him in prison and took him away from his family and children – children who learned from their father's mistakes.

"There are different phases of life and throughout my drug use as my kids were young, they looked at me as an example of what not to be and now they're looking at me as an example to be. So by following the example of what not to be, my kids never experimented with meth, and for that I am grateful," Mendiola said.

He said if ever anyone sold them drugs, he would have to sit his children down and keep it real so that his kids don't end up following the path he took.

"I am going to tell them what to expect. I am going to let them know the stories I have gone through and that if this is the life they want, then they are in for it."

It's been five years since he last used and now, he says, recovery is possible – the addict just needs to make it work.

It took Mendiola four times in treatment and a stint in federal prison to learn he needed to isolate himself and accept that he was the problem. The catalyst for Mendiola's change came with the death of his father while he was locked up.

"Denial is not only a river, you know. It's something that's palpable; you can feel it. I denied myself. I said, 'I don't got a problem,' but I knew I had a problem. I lied to myself because I didn't want to admit to myself that I had a problem and I felt trapped," Mendiola said.

"That was the only way of life I knew, was to pick up the pipe morning, noon and night and get high, for 23 years. My kids came last, my family came last. Nothing else mattered but getting at least those four solid tokes in and then going out tweaking and doing something, then get another eight or 10 tokes in. That's all that mattered. That was my life."

A new life of recovery, advocacy

Today, Mendiola's life has improved – in just one year he has gotten married, bought a home and secured his dream job. But he recognizes that the hardest thing for a convicted drug felon is to complete their prison sentence and come back out to nothing.

"I knew if I got out I would fail if I got out to no plan. I would go right back to what I know, and it's by the grace of God and by faith that I am here standing with you," Mendiola said.

His path has led him to experience the blessings that come with recovery, and made him an advocate for those in recovery and those afraid to seek help.