Road to Recovery: If I can do it, so can you

Honofre Chargualaf's life has taken a dramatic turnaround.

A former methamphetamine cook in California, the Guam native was deep into the drug world. "Ice" made him feel invincible.

Raised in San Diego, he was a teen in the 1980s, a time when California was considered by some to be the meth capital of the world.

"So methamphetamine has been around me and in my life for a very, very long time on the street side of things most of my friends, including myself, for meth cooks, you know, and we learned at a very, very young age. And it wasn't until later on in my life that I learned about the horrors of drug use and drug abuse and the families that it destroys," Chargualaf said.

As a young adult Chargualaf returned to the island, and said he was out of the meth game. But that was short-lived once he was offered the opportunity to try it again.

"You know, and I tried it. You know, automatically your brain says, 'Hey, you remember this, you remember me.' You know as soon as you get that first puff, you know, and it's like, 'Oh man, not this,' but at that moment at that time, even though I was out the game it wasn't out of my system because I was still young, still adventurous and I was like, 'You know what? Let's do this,'" Chargualaf said.

In 1995, at the age of 26, Chargualaf was sentenced to 44 years in federal prison for meth and gun-related charges.

"You know, I remember Judge John (Unpingco) and think, 'Oh, when he handed me down my 44 years.' Since he goes, 'I'm doing this to show the rest of the island that I will not tolerate this,'" Chargualaf said.

He was granted compassionate release in 2020, after he contracted COVID-19 in prison, but in his 26 years away he has only seen the island's meth problem grow.

"They're just letting everybody from anywhere come in and just freelance. But, like I said, they think they're getting away with this but the feds are watching. They're watching; they're taking notes," Chargualaf said.

'The power that it held'

Clean for a decade, Chargualaf reflected on the allure of dealing dope, a time in his life he isn't proud of.

"Being young and having that kind of lifestyle, it's adventurous at that moment, you enjoy the attraction that it creates because it's like a giant magnet. It was always that it was the power that it held. You know, we had the key," Chargualaf said.

His life now serves as a cautionary tale that nothing good can come from using meth.

"And while these people accumulate, the greedy ones accumulate their wealth. ... They're going to go on and arrest the person and seize their assets. They're having fun now, but, man, I tell you that that 10-year mandatory minimum isn't fun."

He recalled how methamphetamine made him feel invincible and powerful, a trick the drug played on his mind.

"Like I was superhuman but, you know, it was all a mental thing, ... and that's one of the side effects that methamphetamine plays on the body. It really does," said Chargualaf.

Locked up, Chargualaf said the craving to use was already gone, but the impacts of meth on his body lasted for five years. He described having muscle twitches and tightening of the jaw.

"Because the brain is already telling the mouth to clamp down, you know, so I had to learn that all over again by, 'Hey relax. You know, speak normally.' I'm talking in between ... but those are some of the negative side effects from long-term methamphetamine use, but, again, there are certain things that I had to learn all over again," Chargualaf said.

A new chapter

On his path to recovery, Chargualaf said he used his time in prison to become a person his children could be proud of. He earned two bachelor's degrees and over 138 certificates, all in an effort to prove he was better than the drug and that change is possible.

"I was doing this in the course of years, to show my kids. 'Hey, if I can do it, you can do it, too.' And I continued that so we had challenges through the years, like who can get the most certificates in a week or month? Or, you know, how many can you get this month? And I would get mine and send it to them, to my children, and then in turn they would send me theirs. So I kept this up. ... It has always been my plan indirectly to give them guidance from prison and I did it in this fashion, you know, by challenging them, and at the same time I'm wiping away whatever that people told them about me," said Chargualaf.

Proof that recovery is possible, Chargualaf said he has put methamphetamine behind him and it's a chapter in his life that's closed. He now works for a construction company in California and spends his free time with his family.

"I'm enjoying the moments with my children and my grandchildren for the most part. Those guys keep me totally grounded and then we have a gym in the garage. So, you know, between my grandchildren and family, that keeps me grounded; working out keeps me focused. It gives me something to do because I mean, I'm not getting any younger, but I still want to enjoy the rest of my life," Chargualaf said.

"You got to change everything. Recovery is hard, but possible, however, you need to want it," he said.

"You know what I tell my friends when we look around and we see people that are using, we're like, 'Wooh! That stuff is for losers. You don't want to be a loser in this life. You want to be a winner? Yeah, the only only way to win is put it behind you, got to put it behind you.' Things actually become better when you do, doors open and people respect it. You know, they really do," Chargualaf said.