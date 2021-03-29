Road to Recovery: 'It's about me and changing my life'

Methamphetamine has been called a lot of names, but for Eric Borja, it's the devil.

For 10 years Borja was lost in a world of meth addiction. Introduced to the drug when he was 22 years old, he recalled the first time he was offered the drug. He said they don't tell you about the consequences.

"You know, I used different types of drugs throughout my life – this one took the cake. It superseded everything else," Borja said. "I basically stopped using other drugs and focused primarily on crystal meth. I used other drugs to calm me down to balance out when I felt I was too high or when I didn't have. I utilized whatever was there to keep me going."

He said the feeling he got from smoking meth was euphoric; it made him feel like he was Superman, and left him wanting more. It was his way of not having to deal with the events happening in his life at the time.

He turned to meth a year after he moved to California in 2000. It was his first time living away from his parents, a new adventure.

"It was like nothing but fun, you know. I was on vacation," he said. "I was going to have a good time. I took whatever was thrown at me. I mean, for a person who uses drugs, wherever they go doesn't matter, you know, like the geography or geographical move does not technically stop addiction, you know. If a person is looking for drugs, wants drugs, they're going to find drugs."

It was all about having fun and blending in with the crowd. What started off as what he considered innocent quickly turned from using meth occasionally on the weekend or socially, to daily use.

"Most of it was just like I said: I wanted to feel good, and feeling good is basically like numbing whatever I was going through," Borja said, adding that addiction doesn't get better over time, it just gets worse.

As his addiction grew, so did his criminal activities. Borja said it was a rough road but he did what he needed to survive.

"I never attempted to ever try to quit drugs back in the day. It was strictly, that's what I was doing," he said. "That's what my life was about. I'm going to try to find a job or keep a job and still use drugs and those things just never worked out for me. My drug use has taken a toll on me. I couldn't hold down a job. And the only job at that time that I was able to hold down was either dealing or, you know, doing my hustle for whatever I needed to get."

His addiction to meth changed him, Borja said. He did things he told himself he would never do, like stealing from his own family.

"My addiction was so strong that even with knowing that there was consequences where I can go to jail or prison – I can do a lot of time for what I'm doing, you know – the addiction was so strong that it didn't matter, but I didn't care at that time. It was like I needed my drug. I need to get it. If I don't get it, I'm going to die. That's exactly how I felt. You know that feeling when you want something so bad and you can't get it? You feel like you're going to die. That's how it felt if I didn't get my drugs."

Meth controlled his life for many years, until one day he was given an ultimatum by a California state judge.

"It's a lifestyle that sometimes it's so hard to get out of," Borja said. "Some people get out of the drug lifestyle by either getting arrested, going to prison, getting busted. Some can stop on their own – my hat's off to them. In this lifestyle, for me, I got in trouble with the law twice for the use of drugs."

It took Borja three stints in rehabilitation before he had the realization that he had a problem. That day was Jan. 11, 2010.

He said it was that day he was first honest about his drug problem.

Coming to terms

"That's where my journey started, going into treatment," Borja said. "I owe a lot to treatment, you know, treatment gave me education on why I did certain things in my life while I was using. Making me look at the destruction I was causing to my family and the people that love me, and in that state – when we're in that state of ... the hustle, and I'll call that 'the hustle,' you know, because that's what we do. It's a big thing in itself. Some people are addicted to the money. I was more addicted to the usage, you know. I was my best customer. And it was all I knew for many years."

By the time Borja had made the decision to begin his path to recovery, he had already done years of damage that caused his family not to trust him.

"A person who uses meth, we are all good people. I believe we are all good people. it's just the substances that we use causes us to make bad decisions, and it contributed to making bad decisions in my life," he said. "But just like anybody else, once that person puts down the pipe and decides to change their life, things change."

An addict's behavior and thinking needs to change for recovery to be possible. He said if an addict redirects the effort that was put into getting drugs into recovery, more would be successful in kicking the habit.

"It was always taught to me in treatment but I never understood it or paid attention to it until I actually gave myself that break in trying something different in my life," Borja said.

Part of making a change meant cutting ties to the drug world.

"It was hard at first because I didn't want my friends that were using to think that I was a party pooper or like I'm better than them because I am getting," Borja said. "It was nothing to do with that – at that moment I was cutting ties. I had to really think about my freedom and my life."

He asked others in recovery how they cut their own ties to drugs.

"They said they just had to do it," he said. "However you have to do it, just do it. I had to make it about me because it's my life."

Going all-in

Borja went all-in on the path to recovery. He said cutting ties was as simple as telling his drug connections that he couldn't do it anymore. He said some of those friends were supportive, while others said they would always be there for a fix.

"There were times that I felt like I offended them," he said. "One of the things I always thought of was them thinking I thought I was better than them because I wasn't using. That caused me a lot of grief and I had to come to terms that it's not about that, it's about me and changing my life."

He said he knew he had to change one thing in order to change his life. That one thing meant everything had to change. He changed the way he thought and his beliefs, replaced his environment and the people he hung around with.

"If I go 100% into my recovery then I am going to get what I deserve and that's a beautiful life today, being happy and not having to worry about going to jail," he said.

Borja's journey as a lifelong recovering addict has effected change in his life and he is sharing that recovery is possible by giving back to the community and working at the Lighthouse Recovery Center.

"Today I hang out with people that are in recovery," Borja said. "What's key to my recovery is being in recovery and making my whole life about recovery because my life at one point was all about drugs."

He said the help is there, the services for recovery are there – the addict just needs to make the choice to get clean.