"Show me your friends and I'll show you your future," said Duane Calvo, a recovering addict, who said trying to "fit in" with the crowd is how he ended up a methamphetamine addict and two-time federally convicted drug felon.

"Trying to fit in is real big and that's probably how I started, trying to fit in with the crowd I was with. I mean, I was hanging out with my friends, they were doing it. For a long time I always saw it and said, 'Nah, that's not my thing.' But after hanging out with them for so many months and even years I eventually started using with them and it became fun," Calvo said.

Calvo was first introduced to meth in 1995, two years out of high school. Despite believing that he could stop at any time, in 1997, he picked up his first drug-dealing charge, which sent him to federal prison.

"I was smoking in large amounts when I was in the game. At that time I was smoking maybe half a gram to a gram a day. I go to sleep with the pipe next to me. I wake up, the first thing I do is turn to the pipe. And it was just part of my daily life," Calvo said.

However, Calvo said his high came from the proceeds he gained dealing the drug. He explained that his meth use was short and ended when he got arrested in 1997, but his criminal activity continued until he was arrested a second time in 2005.

Calvo said he believed he was better than those he sold to, because he didn't use.

"In actuality, I was just as bad or even worse because I was selling it to all these people and destroying the island as a whole, basically," Calvo said.

Looking back at the families the drug destroyed, Calvo said, at the time he didn't care.

"I want to say I didn't care. Because if I did care I wouldn't have continued on the path that I did, right? But after getting arrested a second time, and the day they put the handcuffs on me, I knew I had to make a change on that day. And it started to come to me like all the people I was affecting," Calvo said.

While drug use is often dubbed a victimless crime, Calvo disagrees, pointing to the lengths a drug addict will go to get a fix.

"How do people get their money? They rob places; they rob people; they go into the homes and they did all of that so they can get their next fix, and where they were going to get their next fix was from me. So when people talk about drug abuse or selling drugs being a victimless crime, I think opposite. I think a lot of people's houses that got robbed, the store that got broken into, cars that are broken into, those are actual victims because without their addictions and stuff like that most of those crimes probably won't happen," said Calvo.

'It just tears me apart'

Reflecting on his family, Calvo said he wished that he learned the first time instead of doing two stints in federal prison before committing to the path of recovery.

Calvo, a father of two girls, ages 6 and 8 at the time, was honest with his children when he was sent away. They knew he was in prison for selling drugs and he said he can't imagine what he would do if his kids followed the same path.

"Honestly, I think about that and it just tears me apart, to have to even think that my kids would go down that path. And it scares me – it still scares me. I think it's a fear every parent that's using drugs should have when they look at their kids. Would you want your kids to be in the same lifestyle that you're living?" Calvo said.

During his second stint in federal prison, Calvo said he joined the Residential Drug Abuse Program and was immersed in an intensive treatment program focused on acceptance.

"One of the hardest things for anybody to do is change how you think, and that program taught you how to look at your mistakes and to own up and fess up to it and it was intense. It was hard and they gave you a bunch of tools to use. The counselors and the doctors at the time said you can have a bag full of tools but if you don't use it, then it's worthless," he said.

Calvo said he had to pick and choose what worked for him, and that was staying away from old friends.

He also recognized that his recovery would not be possible without the community giving him a third chance.

Oftentimes, fresh out of prison, the odds are stacked against the convict as the stigma of being an addict and a convict makes reentering society as a contributing member difficult.

"If the people that gave me jobs when I got out had that same way of thinking, I don't know where I would be today. If I didn't get my first, second and third job. If those guys didn't believe in me and believe in somebody that can actually recover, where would I be today? Would I be out in the streets selling again because I couldn't get a job? I tried so hard and I kept going and people kept shooting me down," Calvo said.

"You'd be surprised; convicted felons come out and they'd be the hardest workers. They don't want to go back to prison and, like I said, I was lucky I was blessed by the grace of God that I was able to survive the first three months not having to worry about what am I going to eat the next day. Am I going to make it to my next drug test? How am I going to make it to my next counseling meeting and stuff like that," Calvo said.

Support

He said he feels for people who come out of prison without family support, stating that lack of support is a reason why relapse rates are high and many turn back to using and dealing.

Calvo said while he is motivated to stay clean as a result of his reluctance to go back to prison, other addicts needing help are not getting the treatment necessary because of their classification as detainees.

Although there are drug court programs for pretrial release defendants, detainees under the purview of the Superior Court of Guam are not afforded rehabilitation programs while held by the Department of Corrections until their cases have reached resolution.

Calvo said "there's just not enough drug treatment programs on Guam to tackle the drug problem."