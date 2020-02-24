Over the weekend, traffic was backed up on Routes 1 and 8 as contractors were resurfacing the intersection.

Photos and videos of traffic stretching from the intersection along Marine Corps Drive to Alupang Beach Towers in Tamuning, or along Route 8 up toward Cars Plus in Maite, or past Chamorro Village in Agana were shared on social media.

One reporter from The Guam Daily Post noted that it took 50 minutes to get from Alupang Beach Towers to the Route 1-Route 8 intersection.

Parents who drive their children to school, and residents who use the intersection to get to and from work may want to create some extra time in their drive-time schedules. Construction at that intersection is expected to continue today and through the weekend, according to the Department of Public Works.

From today, Feb. 24, through Friday, Feb. 28, the DPW contractor will be installing traffic sensor loops along the intersection of Routes 1 and 8 in Hagåtña. There will be intermittent lane closures and lane shifts from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Then, over the weekend, the contractor will be milling and paving different sections of the roads leading to the Hagåtña intersection from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• On Saturday, Feb. 29, the contractor will be working on the northbound lanes on Route 8 toward the Route 1-Route 8 intersection.

• On Sunday, March 1, the contractor will be milling and paving the southwest corner of the Route 1-Route 8 intersection.

Access to all businesses along this construction route will remain open, DPW stated.

Other work that DPW or its contractors will be working on over the week and into the weekend are:

Route 3 Widening

Various construction activities are ongoing along Route 3 from just north of Route 28 to Potts Junction. Lane shifts and flagger-controlled traffic along the project corridor may be required.

Harmon Industrial Park Roadway Rehabilitation

Hawaiian Rock Products will continue construction activities on Harmon Industrial Park Road. There will be intermittent lane closures along the eastbound and westbound lanes from Siket Street to Ilipog Drive and from Ilipog Drive to J.L. Baker Street between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Route 14 San Vitores Road Sidewalk Cleaning Project

A Guam Visitors Bureau contractor will be water-blasting the sidewalk areas from the Green Lizzard to Westin Hotel. There will be lane closures and lane shifts from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Motorists should proceed with caution and observe all posted speed limits and construction signs. Alternative routes and/or adjusting times when feasible are encouraged.