Road work to close lanes; drivers warned to expect delays

Motorists are advised to drive cautiously through construction zones, observe all posted speed limit and construction signs, and carefully heed flaggers. Alternative routes and/or adjusting drive times when feasible are encouraged.

Route 3 widening

Construction activities are ongoing along Route 3 from just north of Route 28 to Potts Junction. Activities along Chalan Lumasa at the Route 3 intersection will require temporary lane shifts and diversions.

From 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Jan. 3 and 4, construction activities at the intersection of Route 3 and Mabolo Drive will require the closure of Mabolo Drive. Traffic will be routed to Chalan Lumasu. Motorists are advised to follow the posted detour signs.

Route 1/Route 8 Resurfacing and Route 8/Canada-Toto Loop Intersection

On Monday, Dec. 30, and Thursday, Jan. 2 through Saturday, Jan. 4, the DPW contractor will continue installing traffic sensor loops along the Route 8/10/16 Intersection. There will be intermittent lane closures and lane shifts from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Harmon Industrial Park Roadway Rehabilitation

Hawaiian Rock Products will continue performing surveying and layout on Harmon Industrial Park Road from Black Construction to the IT&E office intersection.

This weekend, on Jan. 3-4 the construction company will be milling and paving along Tun Joaquin Flores Street, from Harmon Industrial Park Road behind Kmart to the Carrier office. There will be intermittent lane closures from 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Guam Waterworks Authority work on Route 4

There will be no left turn at the intersection of Route 4 and West O'Brien Drive, near the Guam Judicial Center. Guam Waterworks Authority crews continue to work on a yearlong sewage line project that currently extends from that intersection toward McDonalds but will eventually make its way toward Chamorro Village.