Roadblock hours cut short

PQ "Why should Guam be the only place without the tools to keep us safe in a public health emergency? I did not ask for this authority because I wanted more power. I asked merely for the power to save lives. I pray I never need it.” – Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero

The governor continues to call for authority to impose an islandwide curfew and penalties on those who aren’t following directives to stay at home in light of the current COVID-19 crisis, even as she reigned in the hours of her road closures.

Lawmakers have introduced two bills responding to her call for necessary authority, including Bill 334-35, which would fine or imprison anyone who violates an executive order; and Bill 335-35, which would grant the governor additional authority to impose an adult curfew and limit people’s movement during an emergency.

On Monday, she said the authority to enforce her executive orders is necessary to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Since testing started in March, there have been 134 people diagnosed as positive and 58 who have recovered. There have been five coronavirus-related deaths.

Even as lawmakers gathered to resume session Monday morning, a small group of people were protesting the two bills.

Tamara Burton and Cheryle Jenson walked about in the midmorning heat bearing signs urging against the passage of Bills 334-35 and 335-35.

Burton said she supported reasonable restrictions, such as requiring masks in public and stopping social gatherings, but she believes the bills set a "dangerous precedent" by granting the governor "a blank check" on how she can respond to future emergencies.

"I am concerned about a curfew for adults. I believe that's just overkill. And I also believe that ... our police should be out there trying to put limitations on crime rather than stop people who are legally on the roads," Burton said. "I also feel that it's a horrible imposition for those who have essential work to end up being delayed. ... I don't see how this can help in any possible way."

PQ "Why they need additional powers, why there needs to be more curtailing, more pressure put on a population ... are questions that need to be answered over at the Legislature." – Ray Gibson, radio talk show host, citizen

Roadblocks

Over the weekend, the Guam National Guard and Guam Police Department began implementing roadblocks in four areas around the island. Motorists proceeding through the blocks will be told the road is for essential business only, will be asked where they are going, and be given information regarding COVID-19 and the governor's social distancing orders – but that's all.

In some areas, the roadblocks created hourlong wait times.

The closures are implemented through the governor's existing authority and explained as a teaching mechanism. They are not checkpoints, according to Leon Guerrero, because there is no authority under current law to enforce executive orders during an emergency.

Additional authority

Leon Guerrero has been consulting with the Office of the Attorney General regarding her authority during this emergency period.

"The power to enforce executive orders during a life-and-death public health emergency isn't extraordinary. These are powers already granted to governors across the nation. Failing to adhere to an executive order during a public health emergency is a misdemeanor in states like Hawaii, California, New York, Texas, Mississippi and South Carolina, as well as territories like Puerto Rico, American Samoa and U.S. Virgin Islands. In fact, this is the case in nearly every state and jurisdiction in the country," the governor said Monday afternoon, explaining why she needed the additional authority from the Legislature.

"Why should Guam be the only place without the tools to keep us safe in a public health emergency? I did not ask for this authority because I wanted more power. I asked merely for the power to save lives. I pray I never need it," she added.

Most people complying

Jenson said she considered Bills 334 and 335 an infringement on civil liberties. The roadblocks only complicate matters for herself and her husband, both of whom have underlying health conditions, she added.

"And adults don't need curfews. Everything is shut down ... the only people that are going to be out after late hours are going to be the bad guys," Jenson said.

With most people already complying with the governor's orders, resources should be focused on monitoring beaches and catching people vandalizing businesses, she added.

"Not on law-abiding citizens who are already doing what we're supposed to be doing. I would just like some appreciation from our government," Jenson said.

Why?

The protest was organized by radio talkshow host Ray Gibson. Fellow radio talkshow host and former Sen. Robert Klitzkie also appeared Monday morning to support Gibson.

"The object of the game is to make the legislators know, the senators know, especially the majority know, that there are powers that have already been granted to the governor and those seem to be sufficient now," Gibson said.

"Why they need additional powers, why there needs to be more curtailing, more pressure put on a population ... are questions that need to be answered over at the Legislature," he added.

Even if motorists circumvent the roadblocks, throughout the island, shuttered businesses and yellow barricades in front of parks and beaches serve as a reminder to the situation Guam faces.

Increasing recovery rates

On Monday morning, as she issued her regular public address, the governor said recovery rates are increasing faster than the infection rate – but only after noting the pandemic's consequences.

Guam's fifth COVID-19 death, a 79-year-old woman, was announced over the weekend.

"We need to still stay on the course and we need to still be very diligent and vigilant in our measures," the governor said.

Lawmakers placed Bills 334 and 335 on the bottom of the agenda during session Monday morning, to clarify legal issues. They have yet to reach the floor.

Pulling support

Sen. Joe San Agustin, a sponsor to both Bills 334 and 335, pulled his support after the governor announced the roadblocks. The only other sponsor to speak on the issue to The Guam Daily Post was Sen. Régine Biscoe Lee, sponsor to Bill 334.

"My support and sponsorship of Bill 334 hinges on two provisions being included: a substantial decrease in the penalties, and a clear limitation of what we make a violation. I agree a misdemeanor is too harsh initially, but we should also not write a blank check to our current and future governors," Lee told the Post.

"I intend to introduce an amendment that limits the orders the governor can enforce to only those that have already been issued for this health emergency. This means any future orders the governor wants to enforce would still have to be approved by the Legislature," she added.

Lee does not support Bill 335.