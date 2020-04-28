Roadblocks lifted

The COVID-19 roadblocks should be gone by this morning.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Monday announced the roadblocks would be lifted by Monday evening as she assured more COVID-19 vigilance will continue in other ways.

The public health emergency, which is set to expire on May 5, will be extended for another 30 days, she said.

Dozens of federally paid Guam National Guard soldiers and airmen have been detailed to the roadblocks since April 11.

The administration also said a plan will soon be rolled out on how it plans to gradually ease remaining restrictions on public movement, as well as the closure of nonessential government offices and businesses.

Court papers tell different story

The same day the governor announced the lifting of the road closures, a government attorney argued for keeping the roadblocks to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and save lives.

Removing the roadblocks is at “complete odds with the public interest” and will inevitably “lead to the increased transmission” of COVID-19, according to Deputy Attorney General James Canto II in written arguments filed in the District Court of Guam. The argument was made in response to the request for a court order being sought by Santa Rita resident Joaquin “Ken” Leon-Guerrero. Leon-Guerrero contends the roadblocks should be stopped because they were illegal checkpoints that violate people's constitutional right to move freely.

“If the court grants the remedy of preliminary injunction, the loss of the road closure traffic flow plan would lead to more infected and more dead,” wrote Canto in response to the civil action Ken Leon-Guerrero filed against Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

Dozens of Guam National Guard airmen and soldiers were deployed to the roadblocks, assisted by the Guam Police Department.

When Guam was placed under a federal disaster emergency due to the spread of COVID-19, the Guam Guardsmen were activated as federally funded troops.

The Guard is working in various support COVID-19 missions, in addition to the roadblocks, said Maj. Josephine Blas, public affairs officer for the Guam National Guard.

Military benefits kick in

On April 10, there were 123 Guam Guardsmen detailed to COVID-related missions. Since then, more Guardsmen have been activated but the numbers were not immediately available as of press time.

The Guardsmen's pay and benefits depend on the number of days on their orders, said Blas. She said now that the roadblocks mission is completed, Guardsmen will be reassigned to another mission.

If the Guardsmen are activated for 31 or more days, they get basic allowance for housing, Tricare health insurance and also receive points toward retirement and full GI Bill benefits, Blas said.