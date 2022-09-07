Students at V.S.A. Benavente Middle School will no longer have to run in the rain or walk under the hot sun when heading to class from one building to another.

The Guam Department of Education held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday morning at the northern campus in Dededo for a walkway canopy replacement.

Jodi Sablan, acting principal at the Home of the Roadrunners, shared with The Guam Daily Post how the idea for the project came about.

“On a normal day, when it's raining, our students normally run from that area and they have to run all the way over here to get to their classes,” said Sablan. “And sometimes when it's raining, they arrive to class all soaking wet. And then also, when it's hot like today, they arrive to class all sweaty and yucky. So the ribbon-cutting ceremony was to celebrate the completion of these walkways.”

The project was federally funded, she noted.

“So, through the Office of the Governor and the Department of Interior and Office of Insular Affairs we were able to get funding to create these walkways for our students,” Sablan said. “So, thankfully, we were able to get this, something as simple as a walkway for our students really goes a long way. Something as small as this, even though it's not in the classroom, it's outside the classroom. It really shows our students that, 'hey, you know, we care about your well-being.' If we can provide the little things like this, it will help, I hope it will help you learn better in the classroom. We will do the little things like this. You know, anything for our kids.”

The improvement of the facility has been about a year in the making, and it was completed just a few months ago.

“Oh, my gosh, this took awhile. You know, we've been asking and it's all about funding. It's all about funding and because, through the Office of the Governor again, we were able to get that funding and we were just really appreciative that it is here now. And our students can really benefit from it,” Sablan said.

Students already have been using the tin-roofed metal canopies covering the walkway, she told the Post.

“They really love and like it. They use it all the time. It's really helpful, uniforms or polos can sometimes get really hot. And then the rain, it just rains really hard here and it's a long walk to their classes. So our students are really enjoying it. They're making use of it. We don't have to tell them to go under the walkway. They just automatically use it, so they're really appreciative of the walkway,” Sablan said.

The completion of this renovation was an exciting moment for Jay Angelo Rivera, 13, an eighth grade student at BMS.

“It feels so amazing to see how much time and energy people have given to this project,” said Rivera. “And how many people came together and united just to make all of this happen for all of our students. It's really great to see all of it finished. It’s very useful and this hasn't been here so a lot of students have been running to class in the rain and heat and this helps keep students cool and happy.”

Timson Santos, 13, another eighth grade student, shared sentiments similar to those of his peer Rivera.

“It feels more open and we will be able to walk around more openly without having to rush while it's a hot or rainy day,” said Santos.

Sablan detailed how she felt about the completion, as well.

“It's something done right. It's to check off our list. It's done and we feel awesome that it is. We're very appreciative, and we're very happy it's done. It's for our kids and anything for our students,” she said.

The project cost was $635,879.18, she said.