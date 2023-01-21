Roads repaired, open after waterline break

A portion of Marine Corps Drive opened fully after government agencies spent nearly a day responding to a ruptured waterline.

On Friday morning, Guam Police Department spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella confirmed to local media a section of Marine Corps Drive near the intersection of Route 8 in East Hagåtña was opened after repairs were completed.

The road opening comes nearly a day after Savella issued a statement saying the road broke apart after a waterline "ruptured" about 6 a.m. Thursday.

After issuing the report, GPD closed off the portion of the road in front of The Willows Bar and directed motorists traveling north through alternative routes. The rerouting involved officers present at several intersections to alleviate congestion caused by the increase in traffic, Savella told The Guam Daily Post.

In the meantime, Guam Waterworks Authority crews were on the highway surrounding a hole in the road around 10 a.m. Thursday, with an excavator nearby.

GWA General Manager Miguel Bordallo said the agency first exposed the break, which appeared to have been from "an offset (elbow) in the pipe."

The Guam Daily Post followed up with Bordallo on Friday about the cause, but did not get a response by press time.

By 1:14 p.m. Thursday, Bordallo said, the line had been repaired and GWA crews were working with the Department of Public Works to restore the travel lanes.

"GWA and DPW will be coordinating on temporary repairs to restore the travel lanes and subsequent permanent pavement restoration," said Bordallo, who added he believed the closures of several government of Guam offices were linked to the ruptured waterline.

At 3:45 p.m. Thursday, DPW Deputy Director Linda Ibanez confirmed two of the three northbound lanes were open.

Savella added the inner and outer lanes were open while the middle lane on Marine Corps Drive remained closed at the time.

With the repairs expected to continue into Friday, Savella said officers would be present to ensure safety and traffic flow, however, she told motorists to "expect traffic delays during your commutes."