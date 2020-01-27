Roadwork at Mangilao Pay-Less starts today

The Department of Public Works encourages motorists to drive cautiously through construction zones, observe all posted speed limit and construction signs, and heed flaggers. Additionally, to avoid traffic delays caused by the construction work, drivers may want to consider alternative routes, or leaving home or work earlier.

Quichocho Street, Mangilao

DPW will commence milling and paving on Jan. 27 and Jan. 28 at Quichocho Street in Mangilao behind Pay-Less. Quichocho Street will be open to local traffic only.

Route 3 widening project

Construction activities are ongoing along Route 3 from just north of Route 28 to Potts Junction, Dededo.

The northbound, right-turn-only lane from Route 3 onto Route 28 has been narrowed to aid in the completion of the work. Caution is advised for all northbound traffic at this intersection.

Artero Road will be closed between Route 3 and Mepa Lane from Wednesday, Jan. 29, to Saturday, Feb. 8. Traffic accessing Route 3 will be detoured through Mepa Lane. Flaggers will be placed at the intersection of Route 3 and Mepa Lane for the morning and afternoon rush hours, and when school lets out.

Harmon Industrial Park roadway rehabilitation

Construction continues on Harmon Industrial Park Road.

There will be intermittent lane closures in the following areas from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

• westbound lane from Proline to CalPac, and

• eastbound lane from Green Shore to Black Construction.