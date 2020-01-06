Roadwork continues as students head to school

This week, more than 30,000 public school students, with thousands more in private and Department of Defense Education Activity schools, will resume classes following the Christmas break.

Students at Agueda Johnston Middle School and Ordot Chalan Pago Elementary School will have classes today, Jan. 6, a day ahead of all other schools, as a makeup day.

All other GDOE schools will return from their Christmas break tomorrow, Tuesday, Jan. 7.

That means more than 100 school buses will be out on the roads, thousands of students will be walking to and from bus stops and thousands of parents will be driving their children to and from schools.

Meanwhile, road construction and sewage work continues in Hagåtña, Barrigada, and Harmon – at some of the island's busiest thoroughfares.

Motorists are advised to drive cautiously through the construction zones, observe all posted speed limit and construction signs, and carefully heed flaggers, the Department of Public Works states in its weekly updates.

The agency also encourages drivers to either seek alternative routes or leave the house earlier to provide ample time for delays in traffic or to avoid the busiest traffic.

Officials highlighted the following ongoing projects:

Route 3 Widening

Construction activities continue along Route 3, from just north of Route 28 to Potts Junction in Dededo. Activities along Mabolo Drive at the Route 3 intersection continue and may require temporary lane shifts, and diversions at various times from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. throughout the week.

Route 1/Route 8 Resurfacing and Route 8/Canada-Toto Loop Intersection

On Monday, Jan. 6, and Tuesday, Jan. 7, the DPW contractor will be performing punch-list work along the Canada-Toto Loop Road. There will be intermittent lane closures and lane shifts from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Additionally, from Monday, Jan. 6, through Friday, Jan. 10, the contractor will be installing pavement markers at the Route 8/10/16 Intersection, known as the tri-intersection, in Barrigada. There will be intermittent lane closures and lane shifts from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Harmon Industrial Park Roadway Rehabilitation

Hawaiian Rock Products will continue construction activities on Harmon Industrial Park Road from Black Construction to the CalPac office. Westbound lane will be closed. There will be intermittent lane closures on the eastbound lane from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.