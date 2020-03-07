Roadwork in Hagåtña resumes Sunday

The Guam Police Department is reminding the community that contractors will be working on the roads around the intersection of Route 1 and Route 8 in Hagåtña this weekend.

Department of Public Works contractors will be resurfacing the roads from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 8. The work is resuming after a slight pause so that DPW and contractors could determine a traffic flow plan that doesn't cause extensive traffic delays. When the work first started about two weeks ago, it caused bumper-to-bumper traffic and some drivers said it took nearly an hour to drive from Alupang Beach Towers to the Route 1-Route 8 intersection - a drive that usually takes less than 10 minutes.

On Sunday, motorists can expect delays as traffic will be rerouted, GPD spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao stated.

All eastbound lanes from the intersection of Route 1 and Route 4 through the intersection of Route 1 and Route 8 will be closed off.

Officials provided the following traffic flow and ask that drivers follow it:

• Motorists traveling east on Route 1 and Route 4 will have to merge into the opposite inner westbound lane. Motorists will be permitted to travel east up until the entrance to Guam AutoSpot, as the eastbound traffic will merge back into the eastbound lanes of Route 1, or Marine Corps Drive, Hagåtña.

• Motorists traveling on the inner westbound lane on Route 1, Marine Corps Drive, Hagåtña, by Guam AutoSpot will merge into the middle lane as the inner westbound lane will be utilized for eastbound traffic.

• Motorists wanting to enter Route 8, or Purple Heart Memorial Highway, from Route 1 will have to utilize the intersection of Routes 1 and 4, then proceed onto Route 4, Chalan Kanton Tasi.

Accessibility onto Route 8 will be permitted on Chalan Santo Papa by the Bank of Guam Building.

• Motorists wanting to enter Route 1 from Route 8 will have to utilize Chalan Santo Papa and utilize the Route 1-Route 4 intersection as both the north- and southbound lanes past Chalan Santo Papa will be closed.

• Motorists are asked to please proceed with caution upon entering the posted construction site as the speed limit will change from 35 mph to 25 mph, and to adhere to all posted traffic signs and marked barriers. Officers from the Guam Police Department will be manning the designated traffic control points to allow a smoother transition of traffic for the duration of the construction. It is advised to please plan your routes accordingly and anticipate major delays.