For drivers who plan to stroll through the Route 1-Route 8 intersection in Hagåtña this weekend, don’t worry. There won’t be any roadwork happening. At least not yet.

After last weekend’s traffic jam and a multitude of complaints from residents – some of whom said it took nearly an hour to make the typical 5- to 10-minute drive from Alupang Beach Towers to said intersection – the Department of Public Works paused roadwork to assess the traffic flow.

DPW Deputy Director Jesse Garcia said the department has worked out a plan and Hawaiian Rock will resume paving operations on Sundays beginning March 8. Weather permitting, work will continue on March 15 and be completed on March 22. This week, Garcia said, residents can expect to receive information on what that traffic flow will look like so they can know what to expect.

DPW also said subcontractors will be working Monday through Thursday to install loop sensors for traffic lights and they’ll be stripping the roadway between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

“There will be traffic delays, so please avoid this intersection if you can,” DPW officials said.